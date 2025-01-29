Redlands High School Team Blue Claims San Bernardino County Mock Trial Championship Title

Redlands High School Team Blue has been named San Bernardino County Mock Trial champions. San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office co-hosted the competition at the San Bernardino Justice Center as 23 teams went head-to-head for the title. The triumphant team is set to advance to the state competition scheduled for March 14-16, 2025.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see first-hand how students’ commitment to the competition – including countless hours of research and rehearsal – allowed them to excel as a team,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “We hope opportunities such as this competition, deepen students’ understanding of their civic responsibilities and inspire them to become actively engaged in society.”

More than 425 students participated in this year’s county competition. Students representing 20 high schools were tasked with studying the hypothetical criminal case People v. Gold. Competing teams conducted legal research, and prepared strategies and persuasive arguments for trial. Students presented their cases before a real judge, utilizing constitutional amendments and legal objections. Roles included attorneys, witnesses, defendants, bailiffs, and clerks, guided by local legal professionals who volunteered their time.

Members of the Mock Trial 2024-25 Redlands High School Team Blue:

Aakriti Maske

Abhisri Narayanan

Addison Moralez

Brileigh Guillen

Carol Tadros

Emily Thompson

Fatimah Ahmed

Grace Wang

Kimberly Castro

Lauren Reiter

Markus Calip

Michael Flynn

Mikail Trimzi

Nahiara Modrow

Sarah Moore

Tala Al Ardah

William Howo

Redlands High School Team Blue is now gearing up for the California Mock Trial Finals where they will compete against teams from 36 counties from throughout the state. Redlands East Valley High School, also from the Redlands Unified School District, secured second place in this year’s county competition.

To learn more about participating in next year’s San Bernardino County Mock Trial competition, please reach out to Christy.biancullo@sbcss.net.