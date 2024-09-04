City Council Approves South Colton Mural to Honor City’s Heritage and Deter Tagging, Nickelodeon Pizza Omitted

The Colton City Council has unanimously approved the “South Colton” mural at 165 E. O Street, a project that aims to celebrate the community’s rich cultural heritage while addressing a persistent issue of vandalism. The wall, which has been tagged six times in 2024 alone, will soon feature a vibrant mural designed to honor legacy businesses and local icons. The approval follows intense discussions about which businesses should be represented, particularly the inclusion of Nickelodeon Pizza.

The mural, proposed by Eugene Valdez, will be painted on an existing six-foot block wall and includes symbols such as the Colton High School logo, boxing gloves, and Veterans Park Eagle. Initially, the mural also featured a tribute to Nickelodeon Pizza, a long-standing Colton business. However, this sparked debate during the July 23, 2024, Planning Commission meeting.

Planning Commission Vice Chair Gary Grossich recommended replacing the Nickelodeon Pizza logo with one from a business more representative of South Colton. “I appreciate the thought behind including Nickelodeon Pizza, but we should focus on businesses that are truly a part of South Colton,” Grossich stated. Valdez, responsive to community feedback, expressed his willingness to make adjustments. “Art is subjective, and this process could go on indefinitely, but I’m committed to ensuring this mural reflects the heart of South Colton,” Valdez said.

The proposal has garnered widespread community support, as seen in the positive responses to a Facebook post sharing the mural’s details. O Street resident Veronica Castro Gonzalez voiced her support but also recommended an alternative. “I love the idea of this mural. If Nickelodeon Pizza is to be replaced, I’d suggest Toby’s Market. It’s been on O Street as long as I can remember,” Gonzalez said. She also emphasized the importance of involving local artists to prevent potential vandalism. “If you don’t include the neighborhood, the mural is probably going to get tagged on,” she added.

Antonio Martinez, a seasoned Moreno Valley muralist likely to be commissioned for the project, emphasized the positive impact murals can have on a community. “Murals not only beautify neighborhoods but also increase property values and create opportunities for more grants. I’ve seen firsthand how they can uplift a community, particularly in Riverside,” Martinez said.

The mural’s location at 165 E. O Street has been a frequent target for graffiti, with six incidents reported this year. Valdez noted the community’s eagerness for the mural as a deterrent. “The last time the wall was tagged, locals came out and sprayed over it because they know a mural is coming,” he explained.

During the City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem John Valdivia raised questions about the mural’s depiction of the “100 Block” of O Street. He asked Valdez whether the inclusion of the “100 block” would make the mural too crowded or if it was necessary to include it at all. Valdez explained, “The reason why it’s ‘100 Block’ in the mural is that from La Cadena Drive and O Street to the house on 9th Street, I own all the property there. Instead of including all of those addresses, it’s simplified by using ‘100 Block.'”

Valdivia also suggested placing lighting on the wall at night to deter further vandalism, an idea that aligns with the community’s goal of maintaining the mural’s integrity once it’s completed.

With the City Council’s approval, the “South Colton” mural is set to become a prominent feature in the community, transforming a frequently vandalized wall into a symbol of local pride and resilience.