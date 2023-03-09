Plug In IE and Teamsters Local 1932 Pave the Road to Well-Paying Warehouse Jobs

Congratulations to the first graduating class of Plug In IE and Teamsters Local 1932’s High Road Training Partnership, who received employment certification for union jobs in warehousing. A ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 8, to recognize the eight graduates.

Graduates of the warehouse and distribution training course were trained by Teamsters Local 630 member Fredy Campos, who helped participants learn about warehouse floor operations and worker safety. Guest instructors guided students through conversations on electrification in the supply chain industries, the ins and outs of union employment, and résumé writing.

The course took place at the new Teamsters Local 1932 Training Center in downtown San Bernardino. Each participant received a stipend to cover the cost of transportation and training time.

Along with the Inland Empire Labor Council, AFL-CIO; and Warehouse Worker Resource Center, Teamsters 1932 initiated Plug In IE to ensure that the growth of logistics in the Inland Empire benefits all residents. The partnership connects training participants with high-demand, family-supporting jobs. Teamsters 1932 also runs a training course for office personnel.

At the February 8 ceremony, field representatives from the office of Assemblymember Eloise Reyes presented certificates to Plug In IE and Teamsters Local 1932 along with Ontario-based Gold Star Foods, the first Teamsters employer to collaborate with the training partnership.

“We came to an understanding that it would be beneficial to have more hands-on training, which allowed students to have a better grasp and understanding of day-to-day tasks that they will be facing in these fields,” said Campos. “Society has to understand that this industry is part of the supply chain. These goods do not get to you or to a store unless there’s someone in a warehouse that isn’t doing these tasks to ensure their arrival. These jobs shouldn’t be made to feel like any less because they are just as important as any other job.”

Being better acquainted with safety practices and warehouse equipment will allow graduate Jesus Venegas to find sustainable employment and become a leader in his workplace.

“I enjoy this classroom feel and gaining knowledge about workers rights and worker law,” said Venegas, whose work experience has been mainly in warehousing and logistics. “I walk out of here pretty knowledgeable and know that I now have the backing of the Teamsters.”

Future classes will prepare workers for the diesel-to-electric conversion.

“These jobs will begin to look different soon with the transition to clean energy,” says Blanca Lopez, Plug In IE executive director. “And here in the Inland Empire, we are leading the transition in logistics.”