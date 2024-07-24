Cheech Marin Champions Chicano Art as Fine Art as “The Cheech” Celebrates 2nd Anniversary, Plans for Lowrider Museum

On the second anniversary of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, celebrated in June 2024, actor and comedian Cheech Marin unveiled the latest iteration of his renowned collection, “Shifting Perspectives.” The exhibition highlights new additions alongside works from Marin’s initial gift of 500 pieces, offering a vibrant exploration of Chicano art.

The collaboration with the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) came about after Marin’s collection tour at the museum turned out to be their biggest show ever. When approached by the city manager about creating a permanent home for his collection, Marin initially misunderstood. “I thought they were asking me to purchase the museum. I said, ‘I’m not that rich!’ But then I realized it was an opportunity to create something lasting and more of a partnership,” he explained.

The Cheech Marin Center, affectionately known as “The Cheech,” stands as a testament to Marin’s lifelong passion for Chicano art. The journey to establishing the museum began in 2017, sparked by a serendipitous discovery. “I was collecting art and conflicted about what to do next [in regard to partnering with RAM]. Then, while walking across the street at the Riverside Library, I asked staff how big the museum would be? They said 66,420 square feet, and that was the sign for me,” Marin recounted with a laugh. He was specifically referring to the 420 in the square footage.

Originally from Los Angeles, Marin is a third-generation Angeleno with deep roots in the community. His vision for The Cheech has always been about more than just showcasing art. “We want to touch every aspect of Chicano art through the years,” he said. “It’s about understanding the journey, from living in tin shacks to contributing to the academic art world.”

“Shifting Perspectives” is the third show curated under the leadership of Artistic Director Esther Fernandez. The exhibition features 550 pieces of Chicano art, carefully selected to offer new insights into the collection. “It’s another way to see the collection, exploring different subjects and categories,” Marin said. The exhibition includes a unique “fire room” with paintings depicting fire, highlighting the thematic diversity of Chicano artists.

The Cheech boasts two floors of constantly changing exhibits. The bottom floor houses the core collection, while the upstairs is dedicated to traveling shows. Currently, it is preparing to host “Yolanda López: Portrait of the Artist,” from August 31, 2024, to January 26, 2025. The museum also plans to expand its reach to Midwest artists, reflecting the significant Chicano culture in that region and bringing them to the Inland Empire.

Marin’s efforts have been supported by various sponsors, including Altura Credit Union and Bank of America. “From the beginning, I learned how to sell this show. Hewlett Packard financed the production of the very first show, and Target stores supported us for seven years, elevating our respectability,” Marin shared.

Cheech on stage at the reception.

Chicano art, as defined by Marin, is made by and about Chicanos. “It explains how the process happens, what happens when people cross the border, and what they contribute,” he said. Despite initial resistance from the academic community, Marin persevered, with San Antonio Art Museum being one of the first to showcase Chicano art. “They said Chicanos don’t make fine art, but we proved them wrong.”

Looking ahead, Marin envisions starting the first lowrider museum in Riverside, consolidating the city’s position as a burgeoning art hub. “Riverside is set up to be the next big art town. Our ‘little museum that could’ has been voted one of the top 50 shows in the world,” he said proudly.

Marin’s advice to aspiring artists is both practical and heartfelt. “If creative arts are your passion, you can’t do anything else. It’s a tough way to make a living, but some make it. Find out if it’s your passion and know it’s going to be a long, slow road.”

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture is located at 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA, 92501. “Together, we hope to bring every aspect of Chicano art to this region as well as the rest of the world. We have something wonderful to give,” Marin concluded.

For more information about the museum and its exhibits, visit the official website of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.