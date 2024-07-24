HSSBV Annual Casino Night & Dog House Auction October 12

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will be hosting its annual Casino Night and Dog House Auction “Howler-ween” Party presented by Caston Inc. on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 5 PM – 9:30 PM at 374 W. Orange Show Road, San Bernardino.

Attendees can gamble the night away and have the opportunity to win several fabulous high-end raffle prize packages including an Eastern Sierra vacation package, Six Flags tickets, a suite at the Ontario Reign, Knott’s Berry Farm tickets and so much more.

Guests will also enjoy gaming, music, dancing, food and fun. One of a kind birdhouses, a dog house and deluxe pet beds will be available for live auction. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

There will be a contest for “Best Costume”, with the winner being announced at the end of the event. New additions to the event this year include a henna tattoo artist.

The HSSBV is thrilled to announce a live musical performance by Michael Landingham on the outdoor patio from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Michael Landingham is a singer/songwriter from Orange County CA, with over 15 years of experience performing as a solo artist and in bands playing hundreds of gigs a year.

With his passionate soulful vocals and upbeat fun energy he loves to give people a show they won’t forget, playing a wide range of genres and songs people know and love to his own heartfelt originals. In 2021 he was also a contestant on NBC’s The Voice for season 23 and has just released his new pop country breakout single “Summer Weather.”

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at https://hssbv.org/Howler-Ween-Party, by calling 909-386-1400 ext 218 or 224 or in person at the HSSBV Administration Office (374 W Orange Show Road). Ticket prices are $50 each when purchased on or before October 1st. Tickets sold after October 1st will be sold for $55 each. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door for this price. It is strongly encouraged to purchase your tickets in advance.

Each ticket includes dinner, drink ticket, raffle ticket, $100 in Casino Cash, and entrance to the door prize drawings. This event is for guests 21 years of age and older only. We love our pets and always want to spend more time with them; however, pets will need to stay home for this event.

Sponsors for the HSSBV Howler-ween Casino Night and Dog House Auction presented by Caston Inc. include Caston, Inc., Idexx Laboratories, Cormarc Insurance Services and Los Carnales. All proceeds from this event benefit the HSSBV programs and services.