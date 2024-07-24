Colton City Council Honors Pro Nails for Two Decades of Success

During the City Council meeting on July 16, Council Member Dr. Luis S. González presented Tony Trieu and Helen Huynh, owners of Pro Nails, with a “Business Focus” Recognition Award. This long-established business has been a cornerstone of the Colton community since opening in 2004.

Tony Trieu, originally from Vietnam, immigrated to the United States in 1992 at the age of 20. After living in San Bernardino for four years and commuting to El Monte for work, Tony moved to Colton in 1996 with aspirations of one day owning his own business. In 2004, Tony returned to Vietnam to marry his childhood sweetheart, Helen Huynh, and together they made Colton their home. Later that year, they found an ideal business location in the heart of downtown Colton at 282 N La Cadena, within a small retail strip mall next to Stater Bros.

Since its opening, Pro Nails has perfected expert nail services and expanded its customer base to include hundreds of loyal patrons. “Many customers have been with us since we first opened,” Tony shared. The shop’s reputation for quality nail care and excellent customer relations has made it a popular destination for professional nail services. The business accommodates working clients with extended hours until 7:00 PM.

Pro Nails offers a variety of services, including manicures, pedicures, nail art, acrylic nails, and eyebrow and whole-face waxing. The shop, adorned with colorfully displayed nail care supplies, welcomes walk-in clients, ensuring quick and convenient service.

Tony, Helen, and their daughters have made significant contributions to the local community and economy. “We congratulate them on their success and hope they continue their excellent work for many years to come,” Dr. González remarked. “Their hard work, great customer service, and excellent reputation are a valuable asset to Colton.”

Pro Nails remains a testament to the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of a local family-operated business, celebrating 20 years of service in Colton.