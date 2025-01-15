City of San Bernardino Receives $14 Million to Build Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The City of San Bernardino has announced it has received a $14,055,578 Charging and Feuling Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration to build the City’s first public charging network. The project, in partnership with Arcadia-based EVCS, will construct and operate 101 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at parks, libraries, senior centers, and other locations across the City.

San Bernardino is one of six organizations in the state and the only one in Southern California to receive this competitive grant.

“This grant propels San Bernardino toward a greener, more resilient future,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “By adding over 100 community EV charging stations, we are not only improving access to sustainable transportation but reaffirming our dedication to environmental progress and community growth.”

The lack of accessible chargers has prevented many individuals from considering electric vehicles ownership, especially renters and residents of apartments. The new charging network is expected to increase EV adoption and provide convenient, affordable, and reliable charging for San Bernardino residents.

The project will install 77 Level 2 and 24 DC fast chargers at 15 municipally owned locations, including six parks/community centers, a soccer complex, the main library, City Hall, the Police Department, the City Yard, and several downtown parking locations. All sites will include Level 2 and DC fast chargers, Level 1 outlets for micro-mobility to charge e-bikes and scooters, and a 200kWh Battery Energy Storage System for reliability and resiliency.

As part of the project, the City of San Bernardino plans to partner with Arcadia based EVCS to operate and maintain the network. EVCS manages over 300 EV charging facilities in the western United States and will be providing $3.5 million to cover a portion of the equipment, construction, and operating costs. The City will also partner with a local non-profit or educational institution to develop workforce initiatives, including internships and apprenticeships in EV technology for local high school and college students.

The Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Program awarded $635.69 million to 49 grantees across the nation to strategically deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle charging and alternative fueling infrastructure in the places people live and work – in addition to along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

“By equipping our communities with publicly accessible clean energy solutions, we are investing in a more sustainable and affordable future for Inland Empire residents,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “This grant will help San Bernardino implement EV chargers throughout the City, taking crucial steps to combat climate change, reduce air pollution and improve public health.”

The total project cost is $17,587,038 for design and engineering, permitting, construction, utility upgrades, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

An agreement will be presented to the City Council for their approval in the coming months.