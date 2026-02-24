Highland, San Bernardino YMCA Near Scholarship Goals Ensuring No One Is Turned Away — Give by March 4

On Feb. 19, the YMCA of the East Valley’s Highland and San Bernardino branches gathered ambassadors, donors and members for their second Report Party of the year — a campaign milestone event focused on updating supporters about scholarship fundraising efforts aimed at ensuring no one is turned away for inability to pay.

Each year, both branches launch community campaigns to fund scholarships so that when a child, family or senior walks through their doors without the means to afford a membership, financial assistance covers the cost.

In Highland, that impact reaches a significant portion of the community.

“We have about 3,000 memberships and from those 3,000 members, one out of every three memberships are through our scholarship,” said Marvin Hernandez, executive director of the Highland Family YMCA.

Hernandez said scholarships are about more than access to facilities — they help shape confidence, relationships and belonging.

“It’s all about being able to have a connection, building relationships, and being able to have self esteem,” he said. “Without the scholarships they wouldn’t be able to have that. It’s a creation of what the next generation is going to be all about.”

Without financial assistance, he said, some families would lose access to programs that provide structure, friendships and positive outlets.

“It’s unfortunate that funds are not there for some families,” Hernandez said. “We are able to create those opportunities for them through our financial assistance program.”

The Feb. 19 event was held at Juanito’s Tacos, a family-owned Highland restaurant that has supported the YMCA since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Hernandez said the restaurant will donate 20% of all sales on March 27 to the Highland branch’s scholarship campaign.

The evening also highlighted stories of long-term members whose lives have been shaped by the Y.

YMCA of the East Valley ambassadors, donors and members celebrate progress toward scholarship goals Feb. 19 at Juanito’s Tacos in Highland.

One Highland member, originally from Scotland, shared that she and her husband moved to the city 30 years ago without knowing anyone. Seeking connection, they joined the Highland YMCA to become part of the community. After her husband passed away three years ago, she found herself alone, with no nearby family. Remembering how the YMCA had once helped them build community, she rejoined — this time on her own.

Now an ambassador helping raise funds for 2026 scholarships, she said her goal is to ensure others who may not be able to afford a membership can still find connection and engagement through the Y, just as she did decades ago.

In San Bernardino, Executive Director Jennifer Lopez said meeting the scholarship goal ensures families can walk through the doors without fear of being turned away.

“Every person that comes through our door is not turned away for inability to pay,” Lopez said.

“This is how we’re able to help support families to get into swim lessons, into karate classes,” she said. “This is not just for youth, but even for our seniors who are taking silver sneakers or opening a membership to take a water aerobics class.”

At the event, a 10-year-old scholarship recipient, Josleen, shared how she spends her time at the San Bernardino YMCA participating in gymnastics, swimming and other sports — a reflection, Lopez said, of the campaign’s broader mission.

“It really starts when we talk about impacting youth, cultivating the next generation,” Lopez said. “It really starts with the kids who are starting to become active, who are coming out of their comfort zone to take classes they’ve never taken before.”

Lopez said those early experiences can shape a child’s future. Growing up in San Bernardino, she said programs like these shaped hers.

“It transformed my life growing up in San Bernardino,” she said. “It was a program like this that allowed me to understand that there’s good choices and better choices.”

Now leading the branch, Lopez said she sees herself in the children who come through the doors.

“Any youth and kid that walks through my door, that is me as a child,” she said. “If I’m investing in these kids in our community, they can end up running a whole branch like me.”

Both branches reported they are close to reaching their scholarship fundraising goals. Donations will be accepted through March 4, 2026, at ymcaeastvalley.org/give. Supporters may also contribute in person at either branch and designate their gift for the scholarship program.

“We’re a close niche community,” Hernandez said. “Every single person that lives in this community is about wanting to help others.”

Lopez echoed that gratitude.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “Without you, none of this would be possible.”