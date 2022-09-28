Colton City Council recognized Colton Auto Body as successful local business

At the recent Council Meeting September 20, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González) presented the “Business Focus” Recognition Award to José Lino Grande and his wife Rosy, owners of Colton Auto Body. This small business establishment is located at 761 Colton Ave, across from the Hutton Center. It is a complete auto body shop, and is fast becoming a very popular body shop, especially among the local population.

Born in El Salvador, both José and Rosy came to the United States to fulfill their dream of owning and operating their business, and being able to provide for their future family. When José came in 1989, he worked several years working with his brother-in-law, learning the auto body trade, and learning the business. His goal was to own and operate his own body shop some day and in 2019, José and Rosy purchased their first business right here in Colton. They have two young children, Aaron and Belen, and employ three part-time workers. They currently live in San Bernardino, and enjoy having a business in Colton. “It’s a close-knit community,” says Jose, who adds, “word gets around.”

Because of their great customer service, prompt turn-around time, and reasonable prices, José has made a name for himself as one of the most reliable and reputable repairman in the city. Some of the main services provided are auto body restoration, collision repair, paint restoration, and rust repair. They also can help customize your car and are skillful with detailing -just stop by and talk with José. In addition, they service all makes and models.

Mr. José Grande, his wife, and his hard-working team are to be congratulated for their tremendous effort in establishing and maintaining this successful business. No matter what day or time you stop in, they always greet you and serve you with a smile. They are open Monday through Saturday, 8:00am to 5:00pm. We indeed want to thank them for operating their business in Colton and recognize their valuable contribution to our local economy. We also thank them for providing a valuable service to our residents, and we truly hope that they will continue their successful business in Colton for years to come.

Congratulations to Mr. Jose Lino Grande and Rosy Grande for their successful business establishment in Colton.