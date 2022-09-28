Two Men and a Truck makes it possible for Inland residents to relocate anywhere in the U.S.

Samantha and Aaron Miller opened San Bernardino County’s Two Men and a Truck in July 2022, giving Inland residents affordable moving options in the region and across the country.

“Our crew recently relocated a family from San Bernardino to Texas – but we will travel all the way to the west coast. We are known for our quality service, even providing complimentary blankets and stretch wrap to ensure nothing gets damaged, and that separates us from other moving companies in the region,” said Miller.

Another attribute to the business that elevates its credibility and client trust comes from its highly trained staff in not just moving, but in junk removal as well.

“All of our movers undergo an extensive background check to ensure that our clients are comfortable and not stressed handing off their furniture and most prized possessions to our movers. Every team member is professionally trained in customer service and operating our quality equipment to move our clients to their new location successfully,” continued Miller.

Miller, an Inland Empire native and a mom of two-two-year-old twins, has tapped into her experience working as an executive at Target and Macys – where she coordinated celebrity appearances for the likes of Jessica Simpson and Betsy Johnson.

“Around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I discovered that I was pregnant with twins and working at Macy’s. I had the opportunity to continue working with Macy’s, but I would have had to move to New York, which was impossible with twins. So I took a year off and researched sustainable franchises and chose Two Men and a Truck because of the schedule flexibility the industry brings and the proximity of the business to our home,” Miller said.

She says balancing a business and family life is challenging but can be achieved by planning and working while the kids sleep.

“I’ve found that organizing my time has led me to get an ample amount of work done throughout the day. I’d recommend to any working mom or business owner to try to schedule work when the kids lay down for a nap – I also schedule a big block of time to work between 7 PM and midnight. It can be done,” concluded Miller

Learn more about Two Men and a Truck here: twomenandatruck.com/movers/ca/rancho-cucamonga

For more information, call ​(909)280-4769.