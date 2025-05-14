Meet Paul Caligiuri: California Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Paul Caligiuri made history with what became known as “The Goal Heard Around the World,” a shot that sent the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team to its first World Cup appearance in 40 years.

But Caligiuri’s impact on American soccer runs even deeper. A pioneer for American players abroad, he became the first American-born player to sign a major contract in a European professional league, paving the way for future generations.

On Sunday night (June 29), Caligiuri will join four other legends – boxer Shane Mosley, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, four-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Janet Evans, and Olympian and NFL wide receiver Ron Brown – as the newest members of the California Sports Hall of Fame.

The five will be inducted during formal ceremonies at the Ontario Convention Center.

“Paul Caligiuri changed the trajectory of soccer in America. His career and historic contributions helped spark a movement that made soccer a major sport in the U.S. It is a privilege to welcome him as a Hall of Famer,” said Christian Okoye, a former NFL star who founded the California Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

A standout at UCLA, where he captained the Bruins to an NCAA Championship in 1985, Caligiuri was twice named an NCAA All-American and the 1986 U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year. His professional career spanned from Europe to Major League Soccer, highlighted by two World Cup appearances in 1990 and 1994, during which he started every game.

Since retiring, Caligiuri has devoted himself to developing future soccer stars, helping to nurture the next generation of American talent.

