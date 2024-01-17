Colton Fire and Police Departments Receive Essential Equipment Upgrades From Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. of the Fifth District allocated discretionary funding resources to the City of Colton Fire and Police Departments on January 16th. These funds support the purchase of critical equipment for both departments and will help facilitate mutual response efforts between the City and County.

“Providing our first responders with the tools they need is vital in building a safer environment for our families and communities,” said Supervisor Baca, Jr. “These initiatives reflect our dedication to ensuring that every call for help is answered swiftly and effectively and that our residents feel secure in their homes and neighborhoods.”

The Colton Fire Department received $100,000. This funding will go towards buying ten Motorola Mobile Radios with accessories and software. This equipment will enhance the Fire Department’s communication and response capabilities.

The Colton Police Department received $160,000 for purchasing seven drones and ballistic shields, including accessories and decals. The equipment will improve the Police Department’s law enforcement operations for missing persons, search and rescue, and at large community events.

The funding presented signifies our commitment to the families and communities of Colton. Equipping our firefighters and police officers with advanced tools directly impacts the safety and security of every neighborhood. It’s a clear message to our residents that their well-being is our top priority.

