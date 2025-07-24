Joe Baca Middle School Awarded $88K for Energy Upgrade, Saving Power Equal to 25 Homes a Year

Joe Baca Middle School is expected to cut its annual energy use by more than 173,000 kilowatt-hours following a lighting retrofit funded through an $88,348 incentive check from the Inland Regional Energy Network.

The check, presented last week to the Colton Joint Unified School District, recognizes the completion of an energy efficiency project at the Bloomington campus. The interior lighting retrofit included the installation of high-efficiency LED fixtures and optimized wattage levels throughout the school, which serves nearly 800 students.

The district partnered with I-REN through its Cash-for-Kilowatts program, which provides incentives to public agencies and school districts for implementing measurable energy-saving upgrades. The project qualified for I-REN’s highest incentive rate.

The improvements are projected to save the district more than $40,000 annually and reduce energy usage equivalent to the power needed for 25 homes in a year.

“The Inland Regional Energy Network was formed to help local communities like ours reduce energy use, lower costs, and build a more sustainable future,” said Art Bishop, I-REN Executive Committee Chair and mayor of Apple Valley. “Every dollar saved on energy is a dollar we can redirect to classrooms, programs, and opportunities for our students. It’s exciting to see Joe Baca Middle School leading the way toward a brighter future.”

I-REN is a collaborative partnership between the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, San Bernardino Council of Governments, and Western Riverside Council of Governments. The network offers funding, technical support, and educational resources for energy efficiency initiatives across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

CJUSD will receive the incentive in phases over a 12-month monitoring period as energy savings are verified.

For more information on I-REN programs, visit iren.gov.