Teamsters Local 1932 Secures Historic First Contract for Rialto Mid-Management Employees

Mid-management employees in the City of Rialto have achieved a significant milestone by ratifying their first contract as members of Teamsters Local 1932. The agreement, secured on Wednesday, July 24th, marks a historic win for the group, which joined the Teamsters in 2022. The contract was overwhelmingly approved, with a vote tally of 26 to 1.

Before aligning with the Teamsters, Rialto’s mid-managers often navigated negotiations without support or representation. A mid-manager ranks between a supervisor and management. In Rialto, mid-managers are unionized, while managers are at-will employees. They are responsible for crucial functions such as city finances, payroll, IT, city development, and much more. Shanita Simmons, Purchasing Manager and member of Teamsters Local 1932, expressed relief and excitement over the new contract. “Before joining Teamsters, we were alone. Going to those meetings and not having support or representation was tough. But now, I’m excited about this contract and it feels good to say I’m a Teamster,” she said.

The newly ratified contract includes several key benefits, such as cost-of-living increases, enhanced medical benefits, and a signing bonus. These provisions mark a notable improvement in the employees’ working conditions and compensation, highlighting the union’s role in securing these gains.

“This contract is only the beginning. We have much more that we want to go after, but this is the first step,” said Beth Zendejas, Business Agent at Teamsters Local 1932. “The bottom line is that my members love their jobs and the city they live in, and they understand that when they fight together, they win together.”

Teamsters Local 1932 represents over 15,000 workers across the Inland Empire. The new contract for Rialto’s mid-managers, who are essential to the city’s infrastructure and internal operations, represents a significant victory for the union. Robert Gonzales, Communications Coordinator for the union, emphasized the importance of these employees, noting, “They are vital to the infrastructure and keeping the city internally running.”

The successful ratification of this contract not only strengthens the bond among Teamsters members but also sets a hopeful precedent for future negotiations. It stands as a testament to the power of unity and collective bargaining, heralding a new era of employee advocacy and support in Rialto.