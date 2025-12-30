Colton Lions Club Hosts Fifth Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway, Serving 300 Kids at Pepper’s Park

Just before Christmas, the Colton Lions Club held its fifth annual Christmas toy giveaway, drawing about 300 children to a neighborhood pocket park at Fifth Street and N Street, unofficially known as Pepper’s Park.

Starting early in the morning, about a dozen Colton Lions members, led by club President Carlos Araiza, set up tables and sorted hundreds of donated toys for the event. Ahead of the 8 a.m. start time, children arrived with their parents and lined up from the Pepper’s Park starting point. The line stretched down Fifth Street and around the corner onto West N Street.

“The turnout of kids was terrific,” said Evelyn Lopez, the Lions Club’s secretary. “And we were definitely ready with the toys, tables and decorations.”

Araiza said the event’s success was driven by volunteers and community donations. “We were happy to receive the support of so many people,” he said. Board members said toys were donated by Lions Club members, CR&R, Living Spaces, the Colton Chamber of Commerce, Pizzadilly and many Colton residents.

“Every donation helps,” said Soledad Morden, a founding member of the Colton Lions Club. Morden helped check in children at the starting point and keep the line moving.

The Colton Lions Club is among the city’s more active service organizations and has built a reputation for community involvement through the toy giveaway, cleanup projects and participation in local events, including the Colton Christmas Parade.

“We believe in helping the community,” said Cynthia Calderilla, a longtime member. “Whenever there is a holiday, a charitable cause or special event, the Colton Lions are usually on the scene.”

Calderilla said the annual toy drive is aimed at supporting local families during the holidays. “We want to help the children of Colton, especially those who might need a boost of Christmas spirit,” she said.

For more information about the Colton Lions Club, contact Araiza at 951-232-2901. For information about CITYTALK w/DrG and related community programs, text DrG at 909-213-3730.