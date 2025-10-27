Colton Lions Club Seeks Judges, Students for 2026 Speech Contest Offering $45K in Scholarships

Lions Club members Soledad and Ed Morden are calling on community members to step forward as judges and mentors for the upcoming 2026 Lions Club Student Speaker Contest—an annual statewide competition that gives high school students a platform to address timely issues while competing for scholarships that can total up to $45,000.

“This year’s topic is ‘Youth Mental Health: Overcoming Barriers to Well-Being,’” said Colton Lions Club Secretary Soledad Morden. “It’s a powerful opportunity for students to share their voices on an issue that affects their generation directly. They’ll not only strengthen their public speaking skills, but also gain confidence and critical thinking abilities that will serve them for life.”

The contest is open to Colton High School students in grades 9–12, with English teacher Lucy Leyva serving as the campus liaison. Participants will deliver a 5–10 minute speech on the designated topic. Eight students will be selected for Colton’s local round, where the first-place winner receives $100 and each participant earns $25. Winners advance through additional levels—zone, region, district, and state—with scholarships increasing at each stage. The state champion earns a total of $45,000 in cumulative awards.

“We start small at the local level, but if a student continues advancing, it can lead all the way to a life-changing scholarship,” said Lions Club Board Member Ed Morden. “This isn’t just about winning money—it’s about developing leaders and giving our young people a voice.”

The club is currently recruiting four volunteer judges with experience in public speaking or education to evaluate contestants at the Colton round, which will be held in early 2026. Judges must be independent of the Lions Club and available for one evening event, typically lasting two to three hours. Past judges have included local educators, college counselors, and a San Bernardino County judge.

“It’s a community effort,” Soledad said. “We’re volunteers helping students grow, and we rely on our community to make it happen.”

Interested judges should contact Soledad Morden at (909) 820‑7595 for more information. Students wishing to participate should reach out to Ms. Leyva at Colton High School’s English Department for details on registration and deadlines.