Colton Has Been Out of Compliance With State Housing Laws Since 2022, Risking Local Control

The City of Colton is falling behind on one of the biggest issues in our region: housing. Concerningly, the city has been out of compliance with California’s housing laws since October 2022, when it missed the state’s required rezoning deadline under AB 1398.

Since then, the state has contacted Colton multiple times, most recently issuing a formal inquiry this April from the Department of Housing and Community Development. Despite these notices, the city still has not completed the zoning updates required for compliance.

This ongoing noncompliance has real consequences. Without a compliant Housing Element, Colton risks losing local control over new development through the state’s “builder’s remedy,” which allows certain housing projects to bypass local zoning. The city could also face financial penalties or legal action, and become less competitive for state funding.

Most importantly, this noncompliance is worsening our local housing shortage. Colton was allocated 5,434 new homes for the 2021–2029 cycle, but many of the sites identified for these units cannot move forward without the required rezoning. Meanwhile, home prices and rents continue to rise, and homelessness has increased.

Colton’s ongoing noncompliance puts the city in a difficult position at a time when housing pressures continue to grow. It is important for residents to understand how these unresolved zoning obligations could bring challenges by shaping future developments and the city’s ability to respond to local housing demand.

Op-Ed by Josiel Perez, Colton resident