Colton’s Royal Family is a Beacon of Hope and Inspiration

By Christina Romero, community writer

Witnessing the City of Colton’s unwavering commitment to fostering a bright and secure future for their newly crowned Royal Family is heartening. This steadfast dedication empowers their Queen, Miss Teen, and Princesses, equipping them with essential community support. Such encouragement fortifies the city’s unique cultural tapestry while ensuring the preservation of its legacy.

The Royal Court’s commendable engagement in promoting social responsibility, philanthropy, and volunteerism proves that their influence extends beyond ceremonial. Their ongoing efforts will contribute significantly to societal welfare, further reinforcing my faith in the future endeavors of the Royal Family.

Prepare to be enthralled by the remarkable diversity within the Royal Family. This ensemble of honor roll students, musicians, sports enthusiasts, volunteers, and award winners boasts talents that span the spectrum from beauty and fashion to health and wellness. The Royal Court eagerly anticipates the wisdom that will undoubtedly unfold and the unique paths this prestigious honor will pave for them.

The Royal Family’s hierarchy is thoughtfully organized, delineating the roles and responsibilities of each Royal Highness as a representative of the City of Colton. I am pleased to present this year’s Royal Family: “Teen” 2nd Princess Jennifer Puga, 1st Princess Susan Galvan, and “Miss Teen” Genisis Rodela. The coveted title of “Miss” has been granted to 2nd Princess Jareni Rodriguez, 1st Princess Reyna Chaves, and our new Reigning Queen, “Miss Colton,” Brooke Carlson. The night was further illuminated with Reyna Chaves winning Miss Photogenic, Susan Galvan securing Miss Congeniality, and Teen Photogenic going to Yaiza Meza.

The residents of Colton will undoubtedly rejoice at the news of the coronation of the Royal Title of “Miss Ambassador,” granted to Her Majesty, the former “Miss Colton” 2022, Chantelle Angel Martinez. The Colton Rotary Club, committed to empowering young women, continues to provide abundant opportunities for personal growth and self-esteem enhancement. They champion a positive social identity and advocate for heightened social engagement.

Join me in congratulating them all on this monumental achievement. This Royal Family embodies the hopeful spirit and vibrant energy that makes Colton a city to watch.