Colton’s Yellowjacket Band Kicks off New School Year with Car Wash

On June 29, about 40 students from Colton High School’s Yellowjacket Band gathered around Band Director Aron Campbell to kick off the new season with a fundraising event. With the school year approaching, the band members organized a car wash to raise funds for essential musical equipment and supplies.

“The costs of operating a band are high,” said Campbell. “Our students and their parents have to chip in and help with raising money so that we can have a successful season.” The summer car wash proved to be a simple, enjoyable, and effective way to raise money and increase awareness of the band program.

“We wanted to raise money for the band program,” said Brenda Uriarte, a volunteer parent and President of the Band Boosters. Uriarte, along with other parents, helped organize the students into groups to efficiently handle the car wash process. The event saw participation from both upperclassmen and new members, fostering teamwork and camaraderie.

Over 120 cars visited the car wash at Hubbs Gym, including a notable appearance by Dr. G, the former Band Director and current City Council Member, who brought his famous G-Car for a wash. Family members, friends, and other community members also stopped by to support the band.

“This was a great start to the new school year and a wonderful way to bring the kids together,” Uriarte said.

The Yellowjacket Band, under the leadership of Director Aron Campbell and with the support of dedicated parents, successfully raised funds to support their program. The community’s involvement and the hard work of the band members highlight the importance of supporting local school programs.

For more information on community events, contact Dr. G at 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are welcome.