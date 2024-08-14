David E. Smith: Prioritizing Community Over Politics—SNRC Ensures Sustainable Water and Sewer Rate Stability at EVWD

By David Smith

“Experience matters,” I understand the challenges we face when it comes to managing our water resources. I have been committed to serving our community with a focus on water sustainability since 2015. I am not a politician; just a fellow ratepayer, community-minded and deeply invested in ensuring that we all have continual access to reliable, safe, and affordable drinking water. I am asking for your vote.

During my current term, from 2020 to 2024, I have worked closely with my fellow Board members to successfully help mitigate major water rate increases—due to drought, inflation, and an unfavorable State regulatory environment. The Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC) has made a significant impact in the area.

The SNRC is not just another facility. It is the cornerstone of our Community’s sustainable water future. This state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility, located in the City of San Bernardino, treats wastewater generated within our service area of The City Highland, North San Bernardino, Patton State Hospital, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The SNRC is capable of recycling up to 8 million gallons of wastewater per day to replenish our local groundwater basin. The SNRC also converts up to 130,000 gallons a day of imported organic waste streams into 3 megawatts of renewable energy to power the facility, providing two valuable components to help the environment.

As we look to the future, it is vital that we continue this work. The SNRC has proven that we can manage our resources wisely, sustain rates, and provide a model for other communities to follow.

I have said before, “I am not a politician; just a ratepayer charged with the stewardship of the East Valley Water District. It seems disingenuous to run for an office for which you are not prepared. None of the current first-time candidates have experience in Water Policy, nor do they attend District meetings with regularity, if at all.

I would be honored to continue representing my friends and neighbors. Your support on November 5, 2024, will keep the East Valley Water District the “world class” organization you have grown to expect.