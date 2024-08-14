Rialto Police Department Takes Top Honors in Brisket Showdown at National Night Out; Raises Funds for MADD

The Rialto Police Department claimed first place in a brisket competition against the Fire Department and City Council during the city’s National Night Out event on August 6th at Rialto City Park. The event, which drew over 500 residents, featured a variety of family-friendly activities and raised funds for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

City Clerk Barbara McGee proudly announced the brisket competition winners, highlighting the Police Department’s victory. The voting process was conducted blindly, with attendees paying $5 to taste and vote on their favorite brisket without knowing which team prepared it. All proceeds were donated to MADD, supporting their mission to prevent drunk driving and assist victims.

Mayor Deborah Robertson praised Councilmember Ed Scott’s contribution to the competition. “Councilmember Ed Scott definitely cooks the best brisket that I know around town. I have to give it up to him because I’ve had a lot of it, and it is good,” Robertson said. She also addressed the intense heat during the event’s 5 p.m. start time, noting that next year she plans to negotiate with the Police Department to begin at 6 p.m., which garnered applause from the audience.

Chief of Police Mark Kling was actively engaged with the community throughout the event, emphasizing the department’s commitment to fostering positive relationships with residents. His leadership and the department’s involvement were central to the evening’s success, including their triumph in the brisket competition.

Councilmember Ed Scott, who represented the City Council in the competition, also emphasized the importance of supporting MADD. “It’s important to support MADD and all the work that they do to help save lives. I want to thank MADD for being here,” Scott said.

A Rialto PD Officer handing a wiffle ball to a child at the event.

The brisket competition was one of many highlights of the event, which also featured free games for children, a rock climbing experience, and booths from various public safety and city departments offering giveaways and information. The evening concluded with an exciting SWAT and K-9 demonstration, where children and adults were thrilled by the popping sounds of dummy rounds during the display.

In addition to celebrating National Night Out, the Rialto Police Department announced a DUI checkpoint scheduled for August 16, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., as part of their ongoing efforts to prevent drunk driving.

MADD will continue its mission in Rialto with its “Walk Like MADD” fundraising event on October 5, 2024, at Joe Sampson Park, furthering the fight against drunk driving and supporting victims and their families.

The success of this year’s National Night Out in Rialto showcased the community’s spirit, commitment to safety, and support for causes that save lives.