Rep. Pete Aguilar Announces $3 Million to Reduce Commute Times, Improve Road Safety

Today, Rep. Pete Aguilar announced $3 million that he secured in federal funding to make improvements to the State Route 210 and 5th Street interchange in Highland that will reduce congestion and improve commute times.

The State Route 210 and 5th street interchange has some of the worst traffic congestion in the region, connecting Highland, Redlands and San Bernardino. As businesses and other developments continue to grow in the Inland Empire, these infrastructure improvements will meet increasing demand, while helping businesses and supply chains be more efficient. By widening 5th Street and adding lanes to the on- and off-ramps, this project will ease the flow of traffic, reduce commute times and increase access to the southern part of San Bernardino, including the San Bernardino International Airport.

“Every day, our friends and neighbors rely on this freeway to get to work, take their kids to school and enjoy time with friends and family,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “Investing in our infrastructure helps our local businesses grow and thrive and improves the economy. I’m proud to have secured $3 million to ensure our infrastructure meets the growing demands of our community and make life a little easier for working families in the Inland Empire.”

“As a proud Mayor of the City of Highland, I am delighted to announce this crucial investment for our freeway SR-210 at 5th Street Interchange Project. This generous contribution marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure, which is vital for both our residents and the broader region. We are not only making our city more accessible but also fostering local economic growth and improving the quality of life for everyone in Highland,” said Highland Mayor Penny Lilburn.

“The City of Highland is extremely thankful to Congressman Pete Aguilar and his staff for their support in helping us secure a $3 million federal grant for the SR-210 at 5th Street Interchange Project. The proposed much needed interchange improvements will provide direct, safe and efficient freeway access for vehicular and truck traffic. It will also be a great compliment to the recently completed SR-210 Lane Addition Project by SBCTA,” said Highland City Manager Carlos Zamano.

Rep. Aguilar helped pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 into law, which included over $17 million in federal investments for 15 local projects across the region that Rep. Aguilar represents in Congress.

Rep. Aguilar also helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has delivered over $3 billion for the Inland Empire’s roads, bridges, freeways, public transportation, airports and more.