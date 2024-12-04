Election Stress and the Holidays: How Parents Can Help Kids Cope with Political Tensions

As the holiday season coincides with the aftermath of the 2024 election, parents across the country are grappling with how to navigate the emotional fallout—and their children are noticing. According to Amy Streavel, Associate Vice President of Community Education and Outreach at Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC), children can absorb their parents’ election-related stress in ways that impact their emotional health.

“The next four years are going to bring incredible challenges for many families, and it’s important that we have clear and compassionate conversations with our kids about what’s happening,” said Streavel. “It’s not about shielding them from reality but helping them process it in an age-appropriate and constructive way.”

Streavel, a reproductive rights advocate and mother of two, shared how she addressed the situation with her own children after Donald Trump was reelected. She emphasized the importance of creating space for children to share their feelings and offering thoughtful, honest responses. “I asked my daughters how they were feeling and made sure they knew it was okay to be upset or confused,” she said. “Kids pick up on so much more than we realize, so it’s crucial to be proactive and supportive.”

Here are Streavel’s top tips for parents to help their children navigate political stress:

Ask how they’re feeling. Create an open dialogue where children feel safe sharing their thoughts.

Create an open dialogue where children feel safe sharing their thoughts. Keep responses age-appropriate. Younger children may need reassurance, while older kids might benefit from a discussion about civic engagement.

Younger children may need reassurance, while older kids might benefit from a discussion about civic engagement. Focus on kindness and respect. Use this opportunity to teach values that extend beyond politics.

Use this opportunity to teach values that extend beyond politics. Talk about fact-checking. Explain how misinformation spreads and how to critically evaluate sources.

Explain how misinformation spreads and how to critically evaluate sources. Encourage questions. Teach children to seek answers from trusted adults and develop curiosity about the world around them.

Teach children to seek answers from trusted adults and develop curiosity about the world around them. Highlight local politics. Emphasize the importance of voting and community involvement.

Emphasize the importance of voting and community involvement. Address school dynamics. Help them brainstorm ways to handle bullying or political disagreements with peers.

Help them brainstorm ways to handle bullying or political disagreements with peers. Model family values. Demonstrate your principles through actions in the community.

Streavel also offered advice for handling politically charged conversations with extended family during holiday gatherings, particularly when topics like reproductive rights and abortion arise. “Respectful, fact-based discussions can set an example for children about how to engage on difficult topics,” she said.

PPOSBC, under Streavel’s leadership, has been recognized for its innovative health education programs, including comprehensive sex education for students with intellectual disabilities and consent-focused workshops for incarcerated young men. The organization recently received the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Healthcare award for its contributions to health education in Orange and San Bernardino Counties.

“Children look to us for guidance during uncertain times,” Streavel said. “By showing them how to stay informed, be kind, and take action in their own small ways, we empower them to navigate an ever-changing world with confidence.”