Fatal Stabbing of Homeless Man in Perris Hill Park Comes Days After San Bernardino Cancels Encampment Clearance

A death investigation is underway following the fatal stabbing of a homeless man living in an encampment at Perris Hill Park on Sunday, November 3rd. The San Bernardino Police Department received a call for assistance at approximately 5:20 p.m. from the San Bernardino County Fire Department, reporting a stabbing incident within the park. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, who had suffered suspected stab wounds as well as injuries from dog bites.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the individual to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite efforts to save his life. The exact cause of death is pending a coroner’s autopsy. Homicide detectives have been assigned to investigate the incident, and San Bernardino Animal Services took custody of the dogs involved in the altercation.

Though city officials had scheduled a clearance of the park for October 31st, the effort was ultimately canceled that morning. City of San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Krauss confirmed on Tuesday, November 5th, that no new clearance efforts are currently scheduled, stating, “Not this week.”

This investigation arrives at a time when San Bernardino is grappling with how best to allocate $23.8 million toward its new Homeless Navigation Center, a forthcoming 200-bed facility intended to address the escalating homelessness crisis. However, recent city outreach efforts aimed at relocating individuals from Perris Hill Park into structured shelter services have encountered significant obstacles. During a council meeting on October 24, Acting City Manager Rochelle Clayton reported that, despite a court injunction lifted on October 2 allowing the city to clear encampments, unhoused individuals at the park refused services.

Clayton disclosed that during outreach on October 22, conducted by Hope the Mission, every single camper at Perris Hill Park declined services. “They do not want any restrictions or rules,” Clayton said, reflecting on the responses gathered. As a result, Clayton proposed a phased approach for the Homeless Navigation Center’s opening, suggesting an initial launch of 50 or 100 beds rather than the planned 200. “We don’t want to staff a facility for hundreds of beds that may go unused,” she added, emphasizing the city’s need for a flexible response to uncertain demand.

As investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, the San Bernardino Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact Detective D. Martinez at (909) 388-5619 or Sergeant E. Campos at (909) 384-5613.