Two Teenagers Killed in Traffic Collision

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at around 5:40 a.m., the City of Riverside’s Public Safety Communications Center received calls of a traffic collision that just occurred on Wood Road, north of Van Buren Boulevard, with a vehicle on fire. Riverside Police Officers responded, along with Paramedic/Firefighters with the Riverside Fire Department and discovered one of the involved vehicles on fire. After the fire was extinguished, two people were located inside deceased.

The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded and assumed the traffic collision investigation. They are being assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Lexus sedan was traveling north on Wood Road at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light at Van Buren Boulevard. A blue Scion was traveling west on Van Buren Boulevard on a green light and collided with the Lexus in the intersection. After the impact, the Lexus continued northbound, striking a cement light pole, a wooden electrical pole, and a tree before coming to a stop and igniting in flames.

The adult male driver and sole occupant of the Scion remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. He was not injured.

The Lexus had three occupants. The 17-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The identities of the two deceased teens will be released by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of family members.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors that contributed to this collision, as well as vehicle speed.

Anyone with additional information related to this collision is urged to contact Traffic Detective Amanda Beeman at (951) 826-8723 or ABeeman@RiversideCA.gov.