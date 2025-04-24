Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Participates in Nourishing Neighbors’ Million Hour Volunteer Rally

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is joining the Nourishing Neighbors Million Hour Volunteer Rally, an initiative led by the Albertsons Vons Companies Foundation to help end hunger in the community. The rally features a sweepstakes for volunteers who log their hours between now and May 15, 2025.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of our mission to fight hunger,” said FARSB CEO, Carolyn Fajardo. “We’re excited to once again join the Million Hour Volunteer Rally and recognize those who are generously giving their time to nourish our community. This effort not only deepens volunteer engagement, but also celebrates the impact every hour makes.”

From March 1 through May 15, 2025, Nourishing Neighbors is rallying communities to help reach one million volunteer hours. Volunteers who log their hours through this link will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes, including free groceries for an entire year. To qualify, each individual must log their own hours.

**Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Albertsons United and Haggen divisions) who reside in states listed in Exhibit A in the Official Rules (“Eligibility Area”), including employees of Albertsons Companies Foundations or Albertsons Companies Inc., and their immediate families, who are 18 years and older. Void outside of the Eligibility Area and where prohibited. The Albertsons Companies Foundation Food Bank Volunteer Sweepstakes begins 9:00 AM PT on March 1, 2025 and ends 11:59 PM PT on May 15, 2025, see Official Rules.

For more information about FARSB’s hunger-relief programs, please visit: FeedingIE.org