Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury in 56-Acre Vegetation Fire

The Redlands Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the wash area north of 1795 Sessums Drive Friday afternoon, July 19. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Fire crews arrived at approximately 3:30 p.m. and began an aggressive fire attack while placing hose lines on the fire’s edges. The fire was controlled to approximately 56 acres.

There was no damage to any structures or property. One Redlands firefighter was treated at the hospital for a minor leg injury and later released.

Due to extensive overhaul operations, fire crews from Redlands, the Bureau of Land Management and Cal Fire remained on scene for several days.

The Redlands Fire Department provided five engines, and one Battalion Chief. Mutual aid was provided by San Bernardino County Fire, Loma Linda Fire, San Manuel Fire, Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Colton Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.