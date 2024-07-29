July 29, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury in 56-Acre Vegetation Fire

1 min read
21 hours ago Community News

Photos by Tod Sudmeier for the Redlands Fire Department

The Redlands Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the wash area north of 1795 Sessums Drive Friday afternoon, July 19. One firefighter sustained a minor injury. 

Fire crews arrived at approximately 3:30 p.m. and began an aggressive fire attack while placing hose lines on the fire’s edges. The fire was controlled to approximately 56 acres. 

There was no damage to any structures or property. One Redlands firefighter was treated at the hospital for a minor leg injury and later released.  

Due to extensive overhaul operations, fire crews from Redlands, the Bureau of Land Management and Cal Fire remained on scene for several days. 

The Redlands Fire Department provided five engines, and one Battalion Chief. Mutual aid was provided by San Bernardino County Fire, Loma Linda Fire, San Manuel Fire, Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Colton Fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino Celebrates First Volunteen Graduation

3 hours ago Community News
2 min read

As Temperatures Rise, Crafton Hills College Launches Solar Farm to Enhance Energy Reliability

20 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Riverside Fire Department Helps Little League Families Get Access to Potentially Lifesaving Equipment

21 hours ago Community News

You may have missed

1 min read

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino Celebrates First Volunteen Graduation

3 hours ago Community News
2 min read

As Temperatures Rise, Crafton Hills College Launches Solar Farm to Enhance Energy Reliability

20 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Riverside Fire Department Helps Little League Families Get Access to Potentially Lifesaving Equipment

21 hours ago Community News
1 min read

Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury in 56-Acre Vegetation Fire

21 hours ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record