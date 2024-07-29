Local Pulmonologist Shares Tips to Escape Heat and Poor Air Quality Conditions

By Dr Roger Seheult, Pulmonologist, Redlands Community Hospital

Our recent heat wave and its record-breaking high temperatures have contributed to the number of wildfires in the state. Wildfire smoke and its small toxic particles create poor air that can enter our bodies and harm our health, sometimes even leaving permanent long-term damage to the heart and lungs.

Inhaling the poor air can cause headache, dizziness and discomfort for even the healthiest of us, but certain populations like seniors, pregnant women, children and those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma are even at greater risk.

What should we do? There are ways to improve the air we breathe.

The most important thing to do is to monitor air quality conditions. Keep an eye on conditions either by following online or getting a weather app on your phone. When air quality conditions become hazardous the best way to protect ourselves is by staying inside.

Breathe the best air you can. When you’re inside, make sure your inside air quality isn’t compromised by grilling, burning candles or smoking. Air purifiers are also a simple way but effective way to keep the best possible air quality within our homes.

If you must go outdoors use these tips. It’s a good idea to limit your outdoor exposure during poor air quality alerts. Stay indoors as much as possible, but if you must go outside:

Limit or reduce physical activity

Wear appropriate masks and respirators as necessary

Monitor yourself for symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and seek medical attention if you don’t feel well

Stay indoors in air conditioning

A heat wave combined with poor air quality also leads to a higher risk of heat related illness. Staying cool and hydrated is just as important as monitoring air quality.

If you do not have air conditioning at home find some place to cool off. These could include the Redlands YMCA or local malls. The Redlands Community Cooling Centers website also has listings for additional cool spots.

As a pulmonologist, I see the impact of poor air quality every day. It’s important to check on family, friends and neighbors during the hot summer and fire danger season.