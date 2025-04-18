IEHP-Led Student Mental Health Initiative Gains Momentum Through Focus on Prevention and Early Intervention in Inland Empire Schools

Reimagining care for students in the Inland Empire continues to be the driving mission of the highly successful Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program (SBHIP), which was celebrated on April 16 at Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP).

IEHP, Molina Healthcare of California, Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health, San Bernardino Department of Behavioral Health, the Offices of Education in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, local school districts and charter schools gathered to acknowledge their collaborative efforts over the past three years.

“The Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program is just the start,” said IEHP Clinical Director of Behavioral Health Amrita Rai. “Consider it a groundbreaking pilot, where we now have the opportunity to apply the insights and lessons gained to expand and invite others to join the movement. When we anchor our efforts in strong relationships and align our goals with a shared purpose, nothing can stop us.”

Launched in 2023, SBHIP was developed in response to the California Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) goal to expand prevention and early intervention behavioral health services in and around school campuses for Medi-Cal students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The initiative includes key interventions that focus on behavioral health wellness programs, care teams, expansion of the behavioral health workforce, substance use disorders and culturally appropriate and targeted populations while providing financial incentives to partnering schools. Research shows children are six times more likely to get mental health care when it is offered in school, and receiving such services has been shown to improve classroom attendance.

“Molina is grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations committed to increasing access to quality behavioral health care for our students,” said Molina Healthcare of California Plan President Abbie Totten. “We are thrilled to celebrate the success of the SBHIP program and its impact on youth in our community, helping to improve their overall well being so they can focus on their academic journey.”

“Success in the classroom begins with a healthy mind, and this collaboration is one example of why programs like this are necessary for the betterment of every student,” IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton said. “Together, we can encourage students struggling with their mental health to start the conversation in settings that allow for additional growth and learning opportunities.”

During the April conference, leaders from partnering organizations shared experiences and successes following the implementation of SBHIP in front of an audience of around 150. Attendees included IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton, Molina Healthcare of California Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sayeed Khan, and 2024 “American Idol” winner and former IEHP member Abi Carter.