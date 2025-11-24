Fontana Unified School District Police Department (FSPD), in partnership with San Bernardino Unified, brought together Southern California school district administrators for its Safety Symposium on Nov. 24, providing an opportunity to strengthen partnerships throughout the area and share strategies for maintaining safe and supportive learning environments.

The symposium, last held in 2021, hosted 69 members of the school policing community and school district staff from Indio to La Puente and San Diego, featuring a full day of presentations covering current issues impacting schools, including social media and search warrants, human trafficking, fentanyl safety and identification, cannabis and juvenile laws, and building relationships with school administration.

The event included a debrief from Rialto Unified School District representatives on incidents that tested emergency response coordination and how a strong collaboration with District staff supports streamlined crisis communication efforts.

Fontana School Police Department Officer Amanda LiaBeuf, a 1997 Fontana High School graduate, discusses the District’s Youth Court’s processes and successes at the Safety Symposium held on Nov. 24.

“School safety is a collaborative effort,” recently appointed Fontana Unified Police Chief Rich Randolph said. “Bringing law enforcement agencies and school administrators together through events like our School Safety Symposium ensures everyone is on the same page when it comes to student safety, discipline, and emergency response. These partnerships build trust and provide critical training that ultimately keeps our schools secure.”

Beyond the symposium, FSPD also enhances community safety through the Blue Envelope Program, which promotes inclusivity and supports effective communication between law enforcement and individuals with disabilities that may affect communication, including autism, dementia, or anxiety. Participants carry a blue envelope or wear an item with the program logo to alert officers of a special need, with each envelope containing identification, emergency contacts, and notes to guide officers in providing appropriate support and interaction.

The Blue Envelope Program is a collaborative effort, developed in partnership with the Inland Regional Center, Autism Society Inland Empire, and the San Bernardino County Chiefs of Police. FSPD officers receive ongoing training every two months, strengthening their ability to respond appropriately to individuals with special needs.

“Our District is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every student and family we serve,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “Through events like the School Safety Symposium and initiatives such as the Blue Envelope Program, we are strengthening communication, awareness and collaboration between our schools, law enforcement, and the broader community to create an inclusive and supportive environment for all.”

