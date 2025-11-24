On Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 5:14 PM, Rialto firefighters and several partner fire agencies battled a 16-unit apartment complex structure fire on Cactus Avenue when as many as 80 Rialto residents, including children and pets, were immediately displaced.

“Understanding the severity of the situation, within hours of the structure fire, Rialto Unified School District began the process to partner with the Red Cross to open Simpson Elementary School (located at 1050 S. Lilac Avenue in Rialto) as an evacuation site,” stated Syeda Jafri, district spokesperson. “Simpson Elementary School administration team, Simpson PTA, and various school and District officials joined parent volunteers, local business leaders and community organizations to generously assist the Red Cross throughout the night into the early morning, and many remained to continue supporting our community in need until Wednesday. It was a shared priority to make sure we offer our families as much comfort as possible.”

According to Jafri, the response from the RUSD Board of Education and interim Superintendent Dr. Judy D. White was to extend Simpson Elementary School as a facility for the Red Cross to use through Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Most families were given hotel vouchers, while some chose to stay with friends or family overnight.

Isaiah Hernandez, disaster program manager for the Red Cross of San Bernardino County, said the Red Cross is grateful to continue providing an emergency evacuation shelter at Simpson Elementary School.

“Those affected by the fire stopped by to access Red Cross services,” said Hernandez. “Our Red Cross volunteers and staff remain on call around-the-clock, and are ready to assist in various aspects, including sheltering, feeding, meals, snacks, casework and more.”

To help those affected by disasters such as home fires, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999. Gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Shelly Warner, Rialto USD staff member, and Paula Bailey, RUSD parent advocate, volunteered with the Red Cross, cleaning and providing meals Sunday for families.

As the district extended the use of Simpson Elementary School for evacuation and support from Friday to Wednesday, the local community gathered to make sure those who were displaced had hotel vouchers along with a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Ana Gonzalez, Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ) executive director, was one of many leaders who worked around the clock to garner support. She said, “On behalf of CCAEJ, we extend our deepest gratitude to the community for coming together so quickly and compassionately in response to the Vista View Apartment fire. Your donations have helped provide immediate housing and essential support to the families displaced by this tragedy. To continue offering aid and stability, we are still accepting contributions at CCAEJ.org. We also want to thank our District and City leaders for stepping up, coordinating resources, and bringing hope during a moment of tremendous hardship. Thank you for showing what true community looks like.”

According to Hernandez, the Red Cross is not seeking any donations of clothing, blankets or personal necessity items. However, monetary donations can be made directly to the Red Cross at redcross.org.

As the apartment complex management team spoke with residents, Simpson Elementary Principal Ramona Rodriguez and Ana Gonzalez, executive director of the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, worked with community groups, staff and volunteers to ensure families displaced by the fire received shelter, meals and basic necessities.