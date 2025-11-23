Rialto Unified Hit With $3 Million Penalty After Forensic Audit Finds Meal-Count Errors in Nutrition Program

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Rialto Unified School District released a statement detailing the findings of a nearly two-year forensic investigation into its Nutrition Services program and pledging stronger fiscal oversight going forward.

District officials said the independent review, launched in December 2023 and completed in October 2025, examined allegations involving how meal counts were reported for reimbursement.

Investigators concluded that daily counts for the regular school-year meal program were largely accurate, but found errors in the totals reported to the state during portions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022, as well as in the district’s summer feeding programs in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Those inaccuracies resulted in the district receiving more funds than it was entitled to.

In response, Business Services leaders and Nutrition Services supervisors have begun tightening internal procedures and addressing what district officials described as procedural weaknesses in how meal data is recorded and submitted.

As a result of the over-reporting, the district has incurred a $3 million penalty, according to the statement. Rialto Unified is working with the California Department of Education to reconcile the discrepancies and ensure more accurate reporting moving forward.

“Compliance with state and federal regulations is a top priority for the District, and we will continue to implement policies and procedures to ensure full compliance with Nutrition Services regulations and best practices,” stated District Spokesperson Syeda Jafri.

“The first step is to acknowledge the findings and implement corrective actions. The next step is to work with the State to correct the claim and return the monies to the federal government. Over 200 dedicated nutrition services workers in our District continue to provide students with nutritious meals with smiles. We want to make sure to restore public trust.”

Board President Dr. Stephanie E. Lewis said the district views the audit as an opportunity to reinforce financial safeguards while maintaining its focus on student achievement. She said the board remains committed to protecting public resources, supporting the district’s academic mission and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive.

District leaders said they will continue refining systems, procedures and staff training in Nutrition Services to maintain long-term compliance with state and federal regulations and industry best practices.