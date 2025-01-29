The 3rd Annual Inland Empire Human Resource-BIZ Conference, hosted by the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Insight HR Consulting, will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM at the Ontario Airport Hotel & Conference Center. This highly anticipated event brings together HR professionals, local business leaders, and industry experts to explore emerging trends and critical workforce challenges.

As businesses navigate evolving labor laws, workplace culture shifts, and talent retention challenges, this conference provides a unique platform for HR professionals to gain strategic insights, best practices, and solutions that drive organizational success. Attendees will also gain valuable knowledge about the recent changes to California’s labor laws, including updated wage regulations and expanded worker protections. Sessions will focus on practical strategies to help businesses remain compliant, safeguard their workforce, and foster sustainable growth in today’s complex regulatory landscape.

This year’s conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Vilma Brager, COO at Insight HR Consulting, who will share her expertise in HR transformations and talent management. Anne K. Smith, Attorney and Partner at AALRR law firm, will provide key insights into employment law and compliance. Angel Guerra-Chagolla, Managing Partner at 3B National Consulting Group, and Stephen Stewart, Owner/Operator at United Agencies Inc. Insurance, will offer their expertise in risk management and strategic planning.

“The success of any business starts with its people. Our goal is to empower HR professionals with actionable strategies to support their workforce and drive organizational growth,” said Edward Ornelas, Jr., President & CEO of the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The conference is expected to draw over 250 attendees, offering valuable networking opportunities and the chance to gain industry-leading knowledge. Registration is still open, and tickets can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at www.iechamber.org/events.

This year’s event proudly welcomes back Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR) as the Title Sponsor. Additional event sponsors include Thrive Inland SoCal, James P. Bennett & Company, Paycor, United Agencies Inc. Insurance, Paylocity, California State University San Bernardino, and Changing Lives Staffing. These organizations are dedicated to empowering businesses across the Inland Empire by providing the tools and insights HR professionals and business leaders need to achieve long-term success and growth.