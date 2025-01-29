San Bernardino Police to Host Free Women’s Self-Defense Class on Feb. 8th, Teaching Critical Life-Saving Skills

The San Bernardino Police Department is offering a free Women’s Self-Defense and Firearm Training class on February 8, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its headquarters. Open to women 18 and older, the class aims to teach participants critical skills in self-defense, situational awareness, and safe firearm handling in a safe and engaging environment.

The daylong event will include a presentation on situational awareness, training in self-defense techniques, an overview of potential weapon options, and live firearm training.

“The class is so much fun,” said San Bernardino Police Officers Association Board Member Marti Christiansen. “You start off in the morning with Jiu-Jitsu—comfort levels are across the board, but we all take something away that we can use in real life. And we ended the day with live firearm training at the Perris Hill Park shooting range, which I thought was so cool—so many people, including myself, had no idea that range existed.”

The class, coordinated and led by Sergeant Paul Spriggs, is tailored to meet a wide range of comfort levels and abilities. Christiansen emphasized the unique learning experience offered by the course.

“I’ve gone to the class four different times, and I learn something new every time, especially with situational awareness,” Christiansen said. “The combination of instructors, including two male and two female trainers, provides diverse perspectives and techniques that make it truly worthwhile.”

Marti Christiansen receives guidance from an instructor as she practices target shooting during the live firearm training at Perris Hill Park Shooting Range.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a positive attitude. For those interested in attending or with questions, registration is available by emailing Sergeant Spriggs at Spriggs_pa@sbcity.org.

The San Bernardino Police Department hopes the program will empower women with practical, life-saving skills they can rely on in everyday situations.