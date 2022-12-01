Local artist Phil Yeh’s art on exhibit at the Garcia Center for the Arts

The Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino will be hosting an exhibit of local artist Phil Yeh’s work this month. The show will include watercolors, giclee prints, and oil paintings, many of which are from pages featured in his graphic novels and books. Several pieces are from his newest book, Places, a book of 126 watercolors of places he has been during his 37-year world tour.

One of the images in the book is “San Bernardino”, depicting the mural that Yeh has been working on since 2012, on the museum at the site of the original McDonald’s on 14th & E Streets. The mural on the south side of the building features some of the people who have made San Bernardino unique.

Phil Yeh has written and illustrated more than 90 books, comics, and graphic novels. He published one of the first American graphic novels in 1977 and is known as the ‘Godfather of the Modern American Graphic Novel’.

In addition, Yeh founded “Cartoonists across America & The World” in 1985 to promote literacy, creativity, and the arts through mural painting events, school and library workshops on comics and his series of non-violent and humorous books. Yeh and his band of fellow artists have painted more than 1,800 colorful murals promoting literacy in more than 15 countries.

Yeh’s work has had solo shows in galleries in San Francisco, Carmel, and New York City and has been a part of group shows in Hawaii, Arizona, and California. His reading dinosaurs were featured in a five-month art exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in 2006 and in many campaigns promoting reading and recycling all over the world, including a national postage stamp in Hungary in 1990.

Yeh was honored in the White House by former First Lady Barbara Bush, who also painted a mural with him in The Library of Congress. He has received numerous awards around the country, including an Alphie Award from the Los Angeles County Library Foundation at Sony Pictures Studios along with actor Edward James Olmos and Imperial Toy Company CEO Dr. Fred Kort.

The opening day of the exhibit is December 10, during the Garcia Center’s 2nd annual Cosmic Comic Fest. Phil will present a “Meet the Artist” talk at 4:00 PM that day. The show will run through December 31, 2022. He will have books available for purchase in addition to his art.

For more about Phil Yeh and his work visit https://www.wingedtiger.com/fine-art

The Garcia Center for the Arts is located at 536 W. 11th Street in San Bernardino. https://www.facebook.com/sanbernardinoart