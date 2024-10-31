G-Team Kicks Off Holiday Season with Festive Costume Pizza Party and Community Spirit

By Christina Perris, Community Writer

Last week, friends, family, and volunteers gathered to kick off the holiday season with a lively costume-themed pizza party hosted by the G-Team, an organization led by local advocate and City Council member Dr. G. The gathering celebrated community spirit, fellowship, and shared stories, bringing together 40 members of Dr. G’s CITYTALK organization.

Held at Pizzadilly Restaurant on East Valley Blvd., the event featured costumes, a Halloween-themed cake, and “G-Stories” – anecdotes about Dr. G that sparked laughter and cheer among attendees. Volunteers enjoyed an evening of pizza, prayer blessings, and old-fashioned camaraderie.

“This was a very nice event,” said Sandra Martinez, who, with her husband Michael, came in their western gear to join in the fun. Longtime supporters Delma Ledesma, Terrie Caldera, June Hughes, and Rachel Ngo each shared humorous G-stories that made everybody laugh and encouraged positive cheers. “The whole evening was fun,” commented Carrie Jordan, who added, “We really had a great time and look forward to future gatherings.”

Dr. G, known for his community involvement and holiday enthusiasm, arrived dressed in a zebra costume to host the celebration. Guests wore a variety of costumes, from hippies to cartoon characters, animals, and a few “ghostly” figures. “This was fun,” said Christine Irish-Re, a longtime supporter who came dressed as a “hippy-girl.”

The party venue, Pizzadilly Restaurant, recently purchased by owners Shirwan and Denise Mariano, provided a welcoming space for the festivities. The event was supported by previous owner Raymond Dorado, who assisted with preparations. “Basically, we were in good hands,” said Dr. G, who went on to say, “They are to be congratulated for their excellent customer service and friendly atmosphere.”

Throughout the year, the G-Team has made a positive impact on the community through activities such as engaging with residents, supporting the homeless and veterans, assisting students, cleaning up neighborhoods, organizing meetings, planting flowers, painting park tables, and visiting shut-ins.

The costume pizza party served as a creative way to celebrate the upcoming holidays and strengthen bonds among community members. Through events like these, Dr. G and the G-Team continue to demonstrate dedication to community outreach, volunteerism, and fostering a positive community spirit.