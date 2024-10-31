An Evening of Hope Gala Raises $915,000 for Families in Crisis

Nearly 800 guests gathered for an evening of glamour and purpose as National CORE and the Hope through Housing Foundation raised $915,000 at their 2024 An Evening of Hope gala, benefitting families in need. The 1940s-themed event, inspired by the iconic film It’s a Wonderful Life, combined excitement with the promise of hope in every home.

All the funds raised will go directly to benefit National CORE residents through Hope through Housing’s Emergency Assistance Fund and Building Bright Futures Initiative. The Emergency Assistance Fund provides critical aid to National CORE residents during times of crisis – helping them retain housing despite unexpected costs such as medical expenses, car or appliance repairs, or rising food, fuel and utility prices. The Building Bright Futures Initiative offers free after-school programs, college counseling, scholarships and mentoring to children and young adults.

The gala was held outdoors National CORE’s headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga and featured a spectacular dance performance by children in Hope through Housing’s free dance, the Golden Butterflies. Citrus College’s Blue Note Swing livened up the atmosphere with swing-era covers that had the guests on their feet.

“We are always thrilled to see the outpouring of support from our community for National CORE residents,” said Jeff Burum, co-founder and chairman of National CORE. “Even the smallest unexpected expense can wreak havoc for a family, so providing this emergency aid is truly a lifeline.”

The evening also honored organizations and individuals who have made a significant impact on the mission of National CORE and Hope through Housing, including:

A special recognition was given to Andy Wright, co-founder of National CORE, as the inaugural “Hero of Hope.” Wright’s enduring commitment to the two nonprofits is evident. Recently, he and his wife, Blenda, launched a senior fitness program for the seniors across National CORE’s properties.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors and volunteers, we are able to provide residents with invaluable assistance that not only enriches their lives but also helps them maintain housing stability,” Hope through Housing Vice President Alyssa Cotter said. “As we expand our nationwide, we want to help put hope to every home.”

For over 25 years, Hope through Housing has been empowering families in more than 100 National CORE communities, offering programs and services that create pathways to new opportunities.

In 2024, National CORE opened eight new properties across Southern California, including Greenbrier Village, which exclusively serves residents who had experienced homelessness. The community also represents an expansion of services for Hope through Housing into case management for vulnerable populations.