Grand Terrace High School and City Partner with Arevon for Landmark Energy Storage Project to Power 150,000 Homes

The City of Grand Terrace, in collaboration with Arevon Energy Inc. and Grand Terrace High School, celebrated the official launch of the Condor Energy Storage Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Grand Terrace, will provide 200 megawatts (MW) of capacity and 800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage, enough to power up to 150,000 homes for up to four hours during peak demand. The project marks a significant step toward meeting the region’s Climate Action Plan goals and showcases the collective efforts of the city, local school district, and commercial partners.

The event highlighted the project’s potential to generate approximately $25 million in property tax revenue over its lifespan, benefiting both the county and the local education system. Grand Terrace Mayor Bill Hussey, Council Member Jeff Allen, Grand Terrace High School Principal Charles Neighbours, and David Lincoln, Senior Vice President of Rosendin Electric, joined Arevon CEO Kevin Smith in addressing the attendees.

“The Condor Energy Storage Project signifies our ongoing commitment to energy storage technologies and advancing clean, renewable energy across the nation,” said Smith. “As California looks to achieve its sustainability goals, battery storage is essential to ensure grid reliability and facilitate further renewable energy adoption. Our projects here provide viable economic revenue, cleaner air for the community, and reliable energy access throughout the state.”

Mayor Hussey emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, stating, “The government has identified the need for clean renewable energy, and Arevon has come up with a solution for that need. We are excited to work with Arevon on our energy and educational needs, especially as we look to inspire our students with real-world applications of this technology.”

Charles Neighbours, Principal of Grand Terrace High School at the podium.

Rosendin Electric played a key role as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction provider, employing local labor from various trade unions. “Rosendin values every member of these hardworking, collaborative teams that dedicated 280,000 work hours on this project, helping to power local businesses, schools, and homes when energy demand is at its peak,” said Lincoln.

In a unique collaboration, Arevon partnered with Grand Terrace High School students and Riverside-based Industrial Metal Supply to create a 15-foot metal sculpture displayed at the ceremony. The students led the entire process, from design to fabrication, demonstrating the educational and community-focused aspects of the project. The sculpture will be a permanent fixture at the Condor facility.

Arevon’s commitment to the local community was further demonstrated through donations to the Grand Terrace Foundation, Women’s Club, and Lions Club. Additionally, Arevon has pledged $200,000 to provide shade structures at Grand Terrace High School, supporting the educational environment for students.

The Condor Energy Storage Project, equipped with Tesla’s advanced Megapack 2 XL technology, represents a significant milestone in California’s renewable energy landscape. The project underscores the importance of community partnerships and innovation in driving the state’s clean energy future.