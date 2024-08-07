Inland Empire Summit Tackles Social Equity Amid Homelessness Concerns and Rumors of LA Olympics Cleanup

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) hosted its annual Policy & Philanthropy Summit on August 1 and 2 at the Riverside Convention Center, drawing nearly 600 attendees from various sectors. The two-day event focused on building social equity in the Inland Empire, with discussions centered on Humane Housing, Meaningful Work and Wealth, Lifelong Learning, and other vital conditions for a thriving community.

A major theme of the summit was the growing concern over homelessness, particularly in light of rumors that Los Angeles County may attempt to address the issue by relocating homeless individuals to other regions, including the Inland Empire, ahead of the 2028 Olympics. This speculation has raised alarm among local leaders, who emphasized the need for comprehensive solutions rather than simply shifting the problem elsewhere.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. expressed concern over the potential displacement of homeless individuals. “One of the things we’ve found is that you can create all the outreach teams you have, but if you don’t have places to put folks, that becomes a challenge,” Baca said. He highlighted the need for more drug treatment centers and facilities to provide immediate support. Baca also addressed the rumors, stating, “I don’t want our regions to start pushing people from city border to border. We need to act and do something about it, not just push them from one city to the next.”

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran echoed Baca’s sentiments, acknowledging the complexity of homelessness and the challenges in addressing it. “Homelessness is a very difficult issue. You cannot solve it, but you can start addressing it by partnering with agencies and other local leadership,” Tran said. She emphasized the importance of patience and collaboration, noting that solving homelessness “doesn’t happen overnight.”

Tran also encouraged community involvement in the city’s budget process, particularly in addressing homelessness and other critical issues. “San Bernardino is a very complex city with many challenges. It’s important for residents to continue to voice their concerns, especially at budget hearings, which for us, are held every March,” Tran advised.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes sharing her testimony on how people like her parents, who immigrated from Mexico, were able to achieve the “American Dream,” a feat that is harder today due to inflation and wage stagnation.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes shared a personal story during the panel discussion on “Humane Housing for the IE.” She spoke about her immigrant parents’ journey to achieve the “American Dream” through homeownership, a dream that is increasingly out of reach for many due to economic disparities. “This generational wealth is not going to happen overnight, and it’s getting harder and harder for our young people. We have to find a way to mitigate this issue,” Reyes said. She emphasized the need for equitable solutions to enable homeownership and build generational wealth, stating, “When we make it impossible for young people to purchase homes, we are taking away that American dream.”

Reyes highlighted the importance of policy interventions to support first-time homeowners and ensure equitable access to opportunities. “We’ve done so much to damage the resiliency of so many people over the years that we have a responsibility to make it equitable,” she added.

The IECF Policy & Philanthropy Summit aimed to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the region’s challenges. The event emphasized the Vital Conditions Framework, a holistic approach to community well-being that considers interconnected issues such as housing, healthcare, and economic opportunity. As the Inland Empire faces complex social and economic challenges, the summit served as a platform for leaders and community members to co-create solutions and envision a thriving future for all residents.

The Inland Empire Community News served as a media partner for the summit, highlighting the importance of local journalism in amplifying these critical conversations. As the Inland Empire continues to navigate its multifaceted challenges, the call for comprehensive, equitable solutions has never been more urgent.