Rialto High School Cheer Squad Celebrates National Title at Ring Ceremony

Ring, ring! The Rialto High School Cheer Squad celebrated its second national championship with a ring ceremony banquet on August 24 at Sierra Lakes Golf Course.

The event honored the squad’s remarkable achievement of winning the USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim in February. This latest accolade follows their 2019 USA Spirit Nationals win, showcasing their continued excellence in cheerleading.

The team, consisting of 23 members, gathered to receive their rings and celebrate this monumental achievement. Under the guidance of Coach Irene Armenta and Co-Coach Liliana Armenta, the team thrived on the national stage. The banquet was attended by leaders in the Rialto Unified School District, including RUSD Board of Education Clerk and Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza, who congratulated the team on their outstanding accomplishments.

“All those girls are amazing,” Coach Irene Armenta stated. “They earned it. They should all be very proud.”

New Rialto High School Athletic Director Troy Holland served as the event’s emcee and paid special tribute to Dan Williams, the school’s former athletic director who recently retired. Williams, who attended the ceremony, was also honored with a ring.

The story of the Rialto High School cheer squad is one of perseverance and redemption. After placing second at the USA Spirit Nationals in 2023, the team welcomed back several key athletes who had previously stepped away from cheerleading.

“Taking second was a little disappointing, I’m sure,” Armenta said. “The ones who came back thought, ‘If I come back, I can do it. I can help the team.’ I had a feeling. We all had a feeling that if it was going to be any year, it was going to be this year. They all saw what we were able to accomplish. I think they saw that and were like, ‘Wow, I want to get back at it and I want to try to go for it.’ ”

And they did.

During the ceremony, Irene Armenta delivered heartfelt remarks about each team member as they came up to receive their ring, highlighting their unique contributions and the teamwork that led to their success. Special recognition was given to the 10 seniors who had been vital to the team’s success and graduated in June.

“The ceremony was a little bittersweet because I knew that this could be the last time we’d all be in the same room together,” Armenta stated. “I wanted them to feel that moment and have that sense of accomplishment.”

Co-Coach Liliana Armenta, who is Irene’s daughter and a member of the Knights’ 2019 National Champion team, added her second national title ring. As a coach, she choreographed the team’s dance routine and stunts, pushing the team to adopt more advanced stunts, according to Irene.

The ring ceremony banquet was a memorable occasion, celebrating the cheer squad’s achievements and the strong support from their families, coaches, and the Rialto High School community. Now, the team is back to work, preparing for the 2024-2025 school year. They recently wrapped up training camp and have high expectations for the new year.

“The goal is the same — we want to win again,” Armenta said. “We are trying to crack the CIF code and win another CIF-Southern Section title. We are going to do our best, that is all that we can do.”