Grand Terrace High School Awarded Distinguished School Status by the California Department of Education

CJUSD’s Grand Terrace High School is one of just 293 middle and high schools from throughout California selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, recognizing the exceptional work of its students, staff and administation.

“GTHS’s motto is Be G.R.E.A.T…. Graduate,” Principal Charles Neighbours said. “As our students and staff strive to be GREAT every day, it’s a fantastic accomplishment to be recognized as a California Distinguished School.”

Schools were selected for the distinction by the California Department of Education by analyzing data reported through its 2023 Dashboard, with a focus on demonstrating excellence and growth in academic achievement and ensuring a positive school climate.

“Being recognized as a distinguished school is an incredible honor that I feel is an accurate reflection of our academic excellence and school culture here at GTHS,” ASB President Alyssia Pelayo said. “Students on our campus are motivated to come to school everyday and look forward to participating in our student-led activities. ASB works hard to promote inclusivity on campus and make our school a place where everyone feels welcome.”

GTHS earned the distinction in the category of closing the achievement gap. Schools must have at least 40 percent of students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and, in addition to demonstrating exemplary overall performance in English language arts and math, achieve accelerated academic growth for one or more historically underserved student groups. Overall, GTHS’s 2023 dashboard results reflect a 29 point increase in English language arts, a 17.6 point increase in mathematics and a 90 percent graduation rate.

“This year’s California Distinguished Schools celebration provides us with an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our secondary educators and school staff who help our young adults discover passions and access college- and career-ready experiences that will propel them through life,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a news release.

GTHS offers students a wide array of opportunities including championship athletics, outstanding band, choir and theater programs, Advanced Placement classes, a student wellness center and career technical classes and pathways in areas including, engineering, medical fields and visual arts.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of staff and administration at Grand Terrace High School,” Superintendent Miranda said. “They truly shine at providing engaging, challenging and enriching opportunities for our students to give them the tools they need to reach their full potential both now and in the future.”