The Social Lites Annual Beautillion is Set for March 30

The Social Lites, Inc. will award scholarships to deserving Black high school senior young men at its Beautillion Knights event on March 30 at Cal State San Bernardino. The Inland Empire nonprofit has provided scholarships for 54 years to young men going on to college or technical school.

The 2024 Beautillion Knights are Ali Dphrepaulezz of Etiwanda High School; Daniel Rivera of Cajon High School; Destyn Maurice of Flabob Airport Preparatory Academy in Moreno Valley; Frank Cox III of Summit High School; Solomon Moore of Citrus Valley High School, Syncere Brackett of Centennial High School in Eastvale, ﻿Darvion McGee, The PAL Charter Academy in San Bernardino.

“College-bound 11th and 12th-grade students who are enrolled in the Beautillion Knights program participate in a five-month extracurricular program. During that time, they gain practical knowledge and experience that grounds them with lifelong foundations that benefit their academic and career success,” said Social Lites spokesperson Marlene Davis.

Subjects include leadership development, life skills, and health education. Mentor-tutors work with young men to develop their talents and skills, exposing them to real-world experiences that give them insights into how to solve problems and prepare themselves for success as career professionals, entrepreneurs, and productive citizens.

“The program guides young men to ensure that our youth are college-bound and equipped to succeed in life and to realize their full potential as young men, career professionals, entrepreneurs, and productive outstanding citizens,” said Davis.

“The Social Lites organize weekly training sessions for their Knights and Court, which feature guest speakers who provide education on various important topics such as public speaking, dressing for success, resume writing, college applications and business skills. The program also encourages Knights to participate in extracurricular academic activities, attend cultural events, engage in community service projects and refine their social skills,” said Davis.

“To date, we have given out approximately $4.5 million in scholarships to more than 500 college-bound local young men. We have seen young men transformed into responsible adults through our program over the years. We encourage you to come meet with us at our weekly meetings held every Sunday in downtown San Bernardino,” said Davis.

For more information, call Marlene Davis at (909) 709-5502.