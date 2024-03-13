Nicole Dumaguindin: Illuminating Colton’s Environmental Justice Through Theatre

In the heart of Southern California, artist Nicole Dumaguindin is weaving a tapestry of community engagement and storytelling. She is a Community Theatre Artist of Tagalog, Kapampangan, and Ibanag ancestry and is on a mission to amplify the voices of communities facing barriers to theatrical storytelling. Nicole’s work goes beyond the confines of formal theatre spaces in Colton, San Bernardino, and the broader Inland Empire.

Her journey as an artist began in 2010 when she completed her first production as a dramaturg in UCR’s “Metamorphoses.” Since then, she has been tirelessly working on projects that blend theatre with community engagement. Her influences range from Agosto Boal’s Theatre of the Oppressed to Bertolt Brecht and Joseph Campbell’s TeAda Productions, all while drawing inspiration from her ancestral roots in the Philippines.

Over the past three years, Nicole has undertaken projects that exemplify her commitment to community and creativity. One such project was her role as the Education Coordinator for PAIS-IE’s 2021 Fall Sessions. She orchestrated a platform that recruited instructors and students to explore intercultural traditions, contradictions, and human rights, culminating in a community celebration of International Human Rights Day in Downtown San Bernardino.

Nicole’s latest endeavor, “Kapihan Spring 2023: Creative Wellness Series,” is a testament to her dedication. Through a series of workshops, she has introduced various art forms as coping skills for mental health topics.

Nicole’s project, “Solstice Theatre IE,” is a beacon to generate hope in Colton. This innovative endeavor uses shadow puppetry play festivals to address environmental justice issues in the city during the Summer and Winter Solstices. With Winter 2023 complete and Summer 2024 around the corner, shadow puppetry, with its origins in Southeast Asia, offers a poetic medium to convey powerful stories of land, diaspora, and people power.

Nicole’s approach to this project began with dialogue, research, and consultation with Colton families, environmental justice organizations, Colton Area Museum, and practitioners of traditional shadow puppetry. Unlike traditional play festivals, the purpose of “Solstice Theatre IE” is to bring intimate and interactive storytelling events to grassroots audiences, fostering a deep connection between performers and spectators. Her partnership with the Native American Community Council and indigenous groups provides essential insights into the geographic terrain and community aspirations.

This project is part of a series of art initiatives funded by Creative Corps Inland SoCal meant to elevate and uplift artists across the Inland Empire. Ultimately, Nicole Dumaguindin’s work in Colton is a testament to the power of art as a vehicle for change and community building. Through “Solstice Theatre IE,” she illuminates the path to environmental justice and creative leadership, ensuring that diverse voices are heard, celebrated, and empowered. Her commitment to her heritage, her community, and the art of storytelling is a source of inspiration for us all. Volunteer opportunities for Summer 2024 Solstice Theatre IE can be accessed here.