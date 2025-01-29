Grand Terrace High Students Revive Mexican Traditions Through Folklórico Dance

The rhythm of traditional Mexican folk music resonates every Wednesday afternoon at Grand Terrace High School as Grupo Folklórico De GT rehearses. Founded in August 2024, the student-led dance group has quickly grown into a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, captivating both the campus and the local community.

Led by seniors Ramses Muñoz and Exzavior Oliver, alongside sophomore Arianna Villarruel, the group is more than an extracurricular activity—it is a testament to the power of tradition, cultural pride, and student leadership. “I’m proud to have started this group,” said Muñoz, the group’s president and founder. “It’s been a blessing, and the support we’ve received from the community, the school district, our families, and my mom has helped us keep these traditions alive through music and dance.”

Inspired Beginnings

For Muñoz, the love for Folklórico began at the age of seven, during a Cinco de Mayo event where he first dressed as a charro. A charro, in Mexico, is a traditional horseman from the countryside who worked on haciendas, often as vaqueros or caporales. “My mom pushed me to learn about where I came from and our traditions,” he recalled. “I joined a group in Riverside, and from the very first day, I loved it. Folklórico is about the art and beauty of our culture, but it also requires discipline. Posture is key, especially for men—you want to look strong, with your chest out, chin up, and a smile. It’s about embracing the stories behind every dance.”

Oliver, who joined the group as an instructor while still learning himself, was drawn to Folklórico by the vibrant dresses and intricate dances. “We rehearse every Wednesday, teaching the dances and preparing for events like school rallies,” he said. “On my days off, I go through the steps mentally, practice with Ramses, and watch performances to get ready. It’s not just about learning the steps—it’s about understanding the culture and the meaning behind them.”

Villarruel, who began dancing Folklórico at 12, shared how the tradition became a key part of her identity. “My parents, who are first-generation Mexican Americans, encouraged me to connect with my heritage,” she said. “At first, I wasn’t interested—I was focused on ballet, hip-hop, and contemporary dance. But once I tried Folklórico, I fell in love. It’s challenging, but it’s also so rewarding.”

Building a Community

The group has grown to include 30 members, all of whom work tirelessly to perfect their craft. Practices begin with warm-ups and stretching before diving into the intricate steps and choreography. Villarruel focuses on teaching the women how to hold and move their skirts, ensuring every detail is just right. “Each region’s dance has its own unique style and story,” she explained. “For example, Jalisco’s dresses are colorful and vibrant, while Chiapas dresses are black with bright flowers. These details are what make Folklórico so special.”

ASB Activities Director Marcos Ruiz applauded the group for its impact on campus. “The response from the student body has been overwhelmingly positive,” Ruiz said. “It’s important for students to feel connected to their campus, and this group has done an incredible job fostering that connection while exposing students to culture. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished and the leadership they’ve shown.”

The group’s performances have already made waves. From school rallies to the “Light Up the Season” Christmas event in Grand Terrace, their precision and energy have captured audiences. “At the tree lighting event, we nailed it,” said Muñoz. “Seeing everyone move in sync and knowing we represented our culture well was an amazing feeling.”

(Left to right) Arianna Villarruel and Ramses Muñoz performing Folklorico dances during a CJUSD board meeting in 2024.

Overcoming Challenges

For Muñoz, starting the group came with its own hurdles—particularly in encouraging other young men to join. “It’s tough because many guys think dancing isn’t masculine,” he said. “But I want to show that you can be strong, brave, and proud while dancing Folklórico. I’m proud that so many men have joined us at Grand Terrace. It’s not easy to get up and dance in front of your peers, but it’s worth it.”

The group also relies on creative fundraisers to support their efforts, including events like Noche de Baile, where they bring in a banda to perform. These efforts help pay for the traditional dresses and suits that are essential to their performances. “For every region, there’s a unique outfit,” Villarruel explained. “It’s not just about looking beautiful—it’s about honoring the culture and traditions of each place.”

Looking Ahead

As the group’s founders prepare to graduate, they are determined to ensure the group’s legacy continues. “I have big plans,” said Muñoz. “By the end of the year, I want to organize a showcase with Folklórico groups from other schools like Bloomington and Poly. It’s important for the community to come together and celebrate Hispanic culture.”

Villarruel also sees a future in Folklórico. “I plan to join a college group and maybe start my own someday,” she said. “It’s become such a big part of my life.”

For Oliver, the experience has been transformative as he has taken the time and put in effort to learn about a culture completely different from his own. “When I first started, I didn’t realize how much this would mean to me,” he said. “It’s not just about dancing—it’s about the friendships and connections we’ve built. It’s like having another family.”

Preserving Tradition

In a world where cultural traditions risk fading, Grupo Folklórico De GT stands as a testament to the resilience and passion of young people determined to keep their heritage alive.

“Folklórico is more than just dance—it’s a way to connect with where we come from and share that with others,” said Muñoz. “I hope this group inspires others to embrace and celebrate their culture, just like it has for me.”

Arianna Villarruel posing in her regalia before a performance.