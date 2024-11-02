Think Together Celebrates “Lights On Afterschool” at Kelley Elementary, Bridging Education Gaps for 3,500 Rialto Unified Students

In a spirited display of community and educational support, students, educators, and local officials gathered at Kelley Elementary School last week for Think Together’s “Lights On Afterschool” event. The celebration highlighted the critical role of afterschool programs through a dynamic literacy and numeracy carnival, where students practiced reading and math skills in a lively, supportive environment.

Special guests included field representatives from the offices of Senator Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh and Assemblymember James C. Ramos, as well as Rialto Unified Superintendent Dr. Ed D’Souza, school board member Evelyn Dominguez, and Kelley Elementary Principal Aldo Velasco. Think Together’s Founder and CEO Randy Barth, alongside regional program leaders, also joined to celebrate the impact of expanded learning programs on Rialto’s youth.

Guests engaged with students at interactive booths, participating in skill-building games such as “Sight Word Swap,” “Number Tower,” and “Hammer Head Number Hunt.” Principal Velasco praised the event, noting, “Think Together’s involvement strengthens our school and our community, providing essential resources that help shape our students’ futures.”

Think Together received certificates of recognition from both the offices of Senator Ochoa-Bogh and Assemblymember Ramos, honoring the organization’s dedication to accessible, high-quality afterschool programming in Rialto. Kelley Elementary’s Site Program Manager, Jacqueline Zamorano Yanez, accepted the certificates on behalf of Think Together, underscoring their commitment to “providing engaging, impactful learning experiences for every student.”

“This program bridges essential gaps in education and builds a foundation for lifelong learning,” said Dr. D’Souza, Rialto Unified Superintendent. “Our partnership with Think Together exemplifies our commitment to expanded learning opportunities that truly make a difference.”

Kelley Elementary School students playing Sight Word Fishing to build their reading and critical thinking skills while having fun.

Think Together supports 3,500 students across 25 schools in Rialto Unified School District, providing after school and enrichment programs that foster academic growth and character development. Through initiatives like Lights On Afterschool, Think Together emphasizes the importance of these programs in helping students thrive.

Reflecting on the event, Think Together CEO Randy Barth expressed gratitude for the community’s support, reinforcing the organization’s mission. “Our goal is to give every child access to quality afterschool resources, ensuring they’re equipped for success in and out of the classroom,” Barth stated. “This community stands with us in making a meaningful impact on our future leaders.”

The annual “Lights On Afterschool” initiative, held across the nation, showcases the significance of afterschool programs in enhancing student development, bringing communities together in support of accessible, impactful education.