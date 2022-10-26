Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos activities in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton

Looking for a free family-fun event in the Inland Empire this spooky season? We have you covered. Here are our top four Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos picks just for you.

City of San Bernardino Parks and Recreation

Dia De Los Muertos – Tuesday November 1st

5 PM to 8 PM

Campo Santo Memorial Park – 2643 North E Street

California State University, San bernardino

Día de los Muertos 2022 – Saturday October 29th

11 AM to 4 PM

CSUSB – Student Union East Amphitheatre

5500 University Parkway, San Bernardino.

FREE Parking in Lot D

Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is an annual celebration when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Join ALFSS as we celebrate DDLM on our campus. We will celebrate our culture and enjoy entertainment, food, and activities. This year the event will be hosted at the Student Union East Amphitheatre. The celebration will include ofrendas by student organizations, and vendors, performances by Ballet Folklorico Cultural, Jarabe Mexicano, the museum exhibition “Festival de Calaveras” and a live Calavera Auction to raise funds for student scholarships. We invite you to bring your friends and family for a weekend celebration!

Colton Parks and Recreation

Annual Halloween Festival – Monday, October 31

5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Fleming Park – 525 N. La Cadena Drive

Hocus Pocus begins at 7:00 p.m.

Rialto Parks and Recreation

Halloween Hi-Jinks – Monday, October 31

5:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Rialto Civic Center Willow Ave. between 1st St. & Rialto Ave.

FREE Admission: Candy, Costume Contest, Pumpkin Carving Contest, Games & Giveaways