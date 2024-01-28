$10,000 Contribution for San Bernardino Valley College Baseball Field Renovations Announced by Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

In a significant return to his alma mater, Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. stepped onto the field at San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) to throw the honorary first pitch at the college’s first baseball game of the season. Demonstrating his commitment to community roots he proudly revealed a generous contribution of $10,000 for the renovation of the San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) baseball field.

Supervisor Baca, Jr. emphasized the profound importance of this renovation, highlighting how the condition of the field directly impacts the safety, well-being, and overall experience of the players.

Supervisor Baca, Jr. expressed “Investing in the safety and well-being of our community is a priority. This contribution ensures that our community, especially our college students, has access to facilities that promote safety, well-being, and overall enhancement.”

This significant contribution is a testament to Supervisor Baca, Jr.‘s support for San Bernardino Valley College. We extend our congratulations and emphasize our determination to provide our students with upgraded facilities that foster safety, well-being, and overall betterment.