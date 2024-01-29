IE Black Equity Fund Announces Record $1.027 Million in Grants to 67 Nonprofits

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) and the Black Equity Initiative of the Inland Empire (BEI-IE) announced $1.027 million to 67 nonprofits and fiscally sponsored projects, its second and largest grantmaking cycle from the IE Black Equity Fund. The Fund supports nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – the Black community in Riverside and San Bernardino counties and strengthen their core systems and operations. Individual grants ranged from $10,000 to $90,000.

The second-round grantees are: African American Health Coalition; Akoma Unity Center; Black Voice Foundation; Brothers of the Desert; Community Health Action Network; I Am Love Movement; Millionaire Minds Kids; Morretta Community Development Foundation; Palm Springs Black History Committee; San Bernardino Fatherhood; SCORE; Sickle Cell Disease Foundation; Hamilton Essentials Foundation; With Open Arms; Curls, Coils, Crowns; Youth Action Project; Magdalena’s Daughters; IE Rebound; Youth Mentoring Action Network; IE Rebound; African American Concerned Churches; Time for Change; IE Black Worker Center; Community NOW; The Empowerment Center; Nehemiah Charitable Fund; CEEM; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Starting Over, Inc.; Clay Counseling; Sigma Beta Xi; and Victor Valley Family Resource Center, among others. See full list here.

“This funding supports our organization’s community engagement programming on mental health topics,” said Linda Hart, founder of the African American Health Coalition and first-time grantee. “The word “mental illness” in the Black community is stigmatizing, and it’s through education that we reduce ignorance and the stigma of mental illness. To further our work, I’m also proud that our advocacy efforts have resulted in the Governor recognizing African American Mental Health Awareness Week in February to raise awareness of mental health resources in the community.”

The funding gave organizations, whether at the beginning of this work or scaling up existing equity programs, the opportunity to grow their capacity to advance racial equity in the Inland region. Technical assistance grants were also given to organizations seeking support with grant writing.

“Every step forward is a cause for celebration, but let us not forget the importance of remaining vigilant on our journey towards progress. With $1.027 million in grants awarded to 67 nonprofits, the Fund is making a profound impact in Riverside and San Bernardino counties,” said Pastor Samuel Casey, Executive Director of C.O.P.E and BEI Co-Founder. “By supporting organizations and initiatives led by and serving the Black community, we are not only strengthening their core systems and operations but also uplifting voices that have long been marginalized. Together, we can create a future where belonging, equity and justice prevail. Let’s stay committed, creative, and compassionate in our quest for a better tomorrow.”

For more information or to donate to the IE Black Equity Fund, visit iegives.org/ieblackequityfund.