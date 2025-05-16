Inside Stage Red: Fontana’s Bold, Reimagined 500-Seat Venue Backed by Sammy Hagar and IZ Avila

A former 1930s movie theater in the heart of downtown Fontana has been transformed into Stage Red, a sleek, state-of-the-art music venue led by hometown icons Sammy Hagar and IZ Avila. With a sold-out opening night on June 15, 2024, featuring Hagar himself, city officials and artists say the intimate venue marks a new chapter in live entertainment for the Inland Empire.

“Stage Red is not just another concert hall. It’s a place that makes people say, ‘Wow,’ as soon as they walk in,” said David Uribe, venue manager. “Whether it’s rock, jazz, EDM, or local artists, this space is built for top-tier sound and unforgettable experiences.”

The city-owned building at 8463 Sierra Ave. was originally constructed in 1937, purchased in 2003, and reconditioned in 2007. But it wasn’t until Deputy City Manager Phillip Burum and his team teamed up with Hagar’s branding agents and Avila’s creative vision that the long-dormant space was reimagined into a nearly 500-seat venue, complete with a fan-first layout: a general admission pit, tiered mezzanine, 50-seat balcony, and VIP meet-and-greet rooms that double as private DJ lounges for select shows.

Sammy Hagar memorabilia encased inside one of the lounges at the venue, where intimate meet and greets are being held between artists and fans.

“The design is driven by the artists and fans. It’s not about maximizing ticket sales, it’s about maximizing impact,” said Burum. “This is a community amenity first—something to help rebrand how people see downtown Fontana.”

Burum, a longtime music lover, emphasized the city’s commitment to curating culturally rich programming while helping local youth explore careers in music production and stagecraft. “We’re investing in experience, not just economics,” he said. “Music sets the tone for how a city is perceived, and Fontana deserves to be seen differently.”

Fontana native and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar lent his name and creative team to the project, while IZ Avila of The Avila Brothers—Grammy winners and the first Mexican Americans to produce a Super Bowl halftime show—has stepped in as the venue’s cultural architect.

Avila and Burum standing in front of the venue’s marquee on Sierra Avenue.

“Stage Red is a place I call home,” said Avila, who grew up in neighboring Rialto. “It’s where I can curate experiences that speak to community, education, and entertainment. This venue allows people to get dressed up, feel something real, and see themselves on stage.”

Avila is bringing his DJ mentorship program “All Hands On Decks” to both Rialto and Fontana Unified School Districts this fall. The five-week course, powered by Numark and Rane, blends the fundamentals of DJing with life coaching—an effort he says is aimed at sparking confidence and career aspirations in the region’s youth.

“Our common thread is belief,” said Avila. “Show kids what it takes to put on a show—from the lights to the boards—and suddenly they can see themselves doing it. This is for Rialto, Fontana, and the whole IE.”

Avila added that Stage Red is not just a venue, but a springboard. “I want to sit down here with Bobby (his brother and second half of The Avila Brothers), share stories, talk about creativity, community, and even spin some records,” he said. “This place was made to show kids and creatives what’s possible.”

All three leaders envision a future lineup that includes a balance of emerging and iconic talent. Burum said he hopes to book acts like Dave Matthews and Joe Jonas (with the latter being a request by a family member). Uribe noted interest in groups like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Cage the Elephant.

For Avila, the dream is to mentor and showcase local elementary, middle, and high school talent, giving them the same platform used by Grammy-winning artists. He added that he could even imagine bringing longtime collaborator and friend Usher—whose Super Bowl halftime show he co-produced—to Stage Red for an intimate evening of storytelling and music. “Just Usher, a mic, a piano, and the stories behind the songs—those are the kinds of unforgettable moments this space is built for,” Avila said.

IZ Avila playing the keys for Usher in 2020 for a performance of Confessions and Confessions, Pt. 11.

The venue’s name and mission—crafted by Hagar’s branding team—are rooted in storytelling, Burum said. “It’s not about revenue first,” he added. “It’s about being that place where artistry meets community. You don’t have to drive to L.A. anymore to see world-class talent.”

Upcoming acts at Stage Red include The Village People, Julian Marley, and guitarist Orianthi. The venue’s flexibility also allows for special nights like Avila’s signature Halloween bash “IZ’s Night of Grooves & Ghouls,” returning October 25.

Burum, Uribe, and Avila giving IECN a tour of the venue, including its lux artist green room.

“This is just the beginning,” said Burum. “We’re already looking at a second parking structure, and long-term, we want to see more nightlife—bars, restaurants—developed around Stage Red to help downtown become a destination.”

For Avila, the impact is already clear. “To have something like this in my backyard, something beautiful that people want to be a part of, that means everything,” he said. “Stage Red is a Mecca in the making.”

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit stageredfontana.com.

Inside the Stage Red venue features a general admission pit, tiered mezzanine, and 50-seat balcony.