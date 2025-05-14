San Bernardino Valley College Awards Over $800,000 In Scholarships to Students at Annual Ceremony

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) proudly celebrated the achievements and aspirations of 577 students at its annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Held in the college’s historic Auditorium, the event marked a major milestone, with 825 scholarships awarded, totaling an impressive $800,000 in financial support exclusively for SBVC students – the highest amount ever disbursed to students in a single year.

The evening began with a special donor reception honoring the individuals, families, and organizations whose ongoing generosity made the scholarships possible. The reception offered donors a unique opportunity to meet the students who received their endowed awards. Among the esteemed guests were community leaders, SBVC faculty and staff, and loyal supporters committed to uplifting local students.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., a proud SBVC alumnus, delivered heartfelt remarks, reflecting on both his and his mother’s time at the college. He spoke about the lasting impact of scholarships in opening doors for students from all walks of life. His words echoed the evening’s theme: community investment as a catalyst for student transformation.

“It wasn’t the dollar amount of the scholarship; it was that someone took the time to invest in me,” Baca reflected. “These scholarships are an investment in you.”

SBVC President Dr. Gilbert Contreras also addressed the audience, highlighting how reducing financial barriers enables students to focus on their education and future careers.

“For almost 100 years, people have come here with a dream and left with a future,” said Contreras. “At San Bernardino Valley College, 70% of our students experience at least one form of basic needs insecurity. Scholarships matter at San Bernardino Valley College.”

The audience was moved by two exceptional SBVC nursing students,Lina Feng-Yang and April Ruelas, who shared their inspiring personal stories.

SBVC scholarship recipients Lina Feng-Yang (left) and April Ruelas (right), pose with San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

Feng-Yang, whose family immigrated from China to Venezuela, boldly moved to the United States on her own to pursue a better future. She is graduating this May with a 3.9 GPA and began the SBVC nursing program in 2024. Her passion for equitable healthcare and language accessibility promises to make her a compassionate and effective provider.

Her fellow speaker, Ruelas, a local student from the Inland Empire, spoke about her journey as a single mother striving to break generational cycles and build a better life for her family.

“Échale ganas, mija,” she recalled, which translates to “Keep going, daughter”—a powerful mantra that fuels her determination to succeed and inspire her child.

The event celebrated not only academic excellence but also the strength of the SBVC community and the perseverance of its students. Over the past four years, the SBVC Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships and over $5 million in support for campus programs, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to educational equity and student success.

For more information about the SBVC Foundation or to contribute to student scholarships, please visit www.sbvcfoundation.org.